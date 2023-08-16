Press Releases
Streetwear “Side Hustle” Earns Riches for Rocker
A label started from scratch makes headlines for attracting triple-figure monthly revenue.
(PRESS RELEASE) Humble beginnings are common among screen printers, but their stories rarely make the mainstream news. One recent exception is a recent CNBC report on the launch of streetwear brand Snow Milk. As the article reports, founder Doobie Duke Sims “spent years fueled by $3 dinners — two slices of pizza and a Coke — and sleeping in vans while touring with his band Shinobi Ninja.” Now he’s attracting revenue amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.
It all began with printing clothes in an effort to travel less and earn more consistent pay in the wake of becoming a father in 2018. Officially launched in 2020, Snow Milk specializes in what it calls “one-of-a-kind clothing for one-of-a-kind people.”
“I answered a craigslist ad for a print shop and went to see the space,” Sims writes on the new company’s website. “It had a silk screen set up which I knew nothing about, but I was very intrigued. I was already making merch for the band and have always been an artist so I jumped right in and started teaching myself how to print from Youtube videos. It took me a couple of years before I had the idea of Snow Milk which is milk made from snow… or water…. or purity… the use of imagination. To create something from nothing. I began to make clothing from my own designs and haven’t stopped since.”
Read more at CNBC.com.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
