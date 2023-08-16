Streetwear “Side Hustle” Earns Riches for Rocker

(PRESS RELEASE) Humble beginnings are common among screen printers, but their stories rarely make the mainstream news. One recent exception is a recent CNBC report on the launch of streetwear brand Snow Milk. As the article reports, founder Doobie Duke Sims “spent years fueled by $3 dinners — two slices of pizza and a Coke — and sleeping in vans while touring with his band Shinobi Ninja.” Now he’s attracting revenue amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.

It all began with printing clothes in an effort to travel less and earn more consistent pay in the wake of becoming a father in 2018. Officially launched in 2020, Snow Milk specializes in what it calls “one-of-a-kind clothing for one-of-a-kind people.”

“I answered a craigslist ad for a print shop and went to see the space,” Sims writes on the new company’s website. “It had a silk screen set up which I knew nothing about, but I was very intrigued. I was already making merch for the band and have always been an artist so I jumped right in and started teaching myself how to print from Youtube videos. It took me a couple of years before I had the idea of Snow Milk which is milk made from snow… or water…. or purity… the use of imagination. To create something from nothing. I began to make clothing from my own designs and haven’t stopped since.”

Read more at CNBC.com.