Inks & Coatings
STS Inks Direct-to-Film Press
Designed for high production and high-quality output.
STS Inks has announced the XPD-724D DTF (direct-to-film) printer with user-friendly operation and maintenance and high production and high-quality output, according to the company. Features include built-in white ink circulation system, compatibility with STS DTF ink for added color gamut and durability, SAi’s Flexi DTF Edition RIP Software bundled with Flexi DTF Editor, automated bi-directional alignment, user-friendly touch panel, LED lighting, upgraded media feed flange, and more. The DTF press can image white and dark substrates including non-treated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, nylon, leather, 50/50 blends, and more.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: STS Inks
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
Most Popular
-
True Tales3 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines6 days ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Do You or Don't You?4 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker4 weeks ago
How to Use Instagram and TikTok to Sell More Shirts
-
Photo Gallery6 days ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Buzz Session3 weeks ago
Keeping Up with the Screen Printers