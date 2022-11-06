STS Inks Direct-to-Film Press

Designed for high production and high-quality output.

STS Inks has announced the XPD-724D DTF (direct-to-film) printer with user-friendly operation and maintenance and high production and high-quality output, according to the company. Features include built-in white ink circulation system, compatibility with STS DTF ink for added color gamut and durability, SAi’s Flexi DTF Edition RIP Software bundled with Flexi DTF Editor, automated bi-directional alignment, user-friendly touch panel, LED lighting, upgraded media feed flange, and more. The DTF press can image white and dark substrates including non-treated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, nylon, leather, 50/50 blends, and more.

POST CATEGORIES