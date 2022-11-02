Connect with us

STS Inks Direct-to-Film Printer STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D

Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.

STS Inks has introduced the STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D 64-in. Direct-to-Film (DTF) press with a staggered dual-head design for fast print speeds and smooth gradations, built-in color sensor for automated bidirectional alignments, user-friendly touch panel, added LED lighting, and upgraded media feed flange for simple media loading and exchanging multiple rolls. Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.

Additional features include:

  • SAi Flexi DTF Edition RIP software bundled with Flexi DTF Editor
  • White ink circulation
  • Nozzle area selection
  • 1400 x 1400 dpi max print res
  • Drop Master 2 technology
  • Mutoh Status Monitor print history and real-time print status
  • STS DTF water-based inks in CMYKmc + white + white

