Digital Printing
STS Inks Direct-to-Film Printer STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D
Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.
STS Inks has introduced the STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D 64-in. Direct-to-Film (DTF) press with a staggered dual-head design for fast print speeds and smooth gradations, built-in color sensor for automated bidirectional alignments, user-friendly touch panel, added LED lighting, and upgraded media feed flange for simple media loading and exchanging multiple rolls. Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.
Additional features include:
- SAi Flexi DTF Edition RIP software bundled with Flexi DTF Editor
- White ink circulation
- Nozzle area selection
- 1400 x 1400 dpi max print res
- Drop Master 2 technology
- Mutoh Status Monitor print history and real-time print status
- STS DTF water-based inks in CMYKmc + white + white
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: STS Inks
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Most Popular
-
True Tales2 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Do You or Don't You?3 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
Her Shop Is Flourishing Thanks to “Ninja” Entrepreneurship
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker3 weeks ago
How to Use Instagram and TikTok to Sell More Shirts
-
Photo Gallery2 days ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022