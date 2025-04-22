Inks & Coatings
STS Inks Eco-Friendly DTF Inks
Features include inks that are certified non-toxic and environmentally friendly.
Specially designed and formulated to pair with the STS Inks’ XPD-924D direct-to-film printer, this pigment set offers excellent color gamut and outstanding durability. Features include inks that are certified non-toxic and environmentally friendly. The technology eliminates “micro bubbles” using STS Inks’ degassing technology. High-color density and outstanding color saturation result in vibrant colors.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: STS Inks
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
Most Popular
-
Press Releases1 month ago
STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine Enables High-Volume Production and Automation
-
Events4 weeks ago
Setting the Stage for the Industry’s Future
-
Press Releases1 month ago
ROQ.US and GRIMCO + GSG Partner to Expand Automated Printing Solutions Throughout the U.S.
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy3 weeks ago
Episode 26: The Printer’s Trifecta
-
Press Releases2 months ago
INX International to Be Platinum Sponsor of the PRINT UV Conference
-
Expert Perspectives2 months ago
Who Is Your Customer?
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Nazdar SourceOne Becomes Nationwide Distributor for M & R Printing Equipment
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Roland DG Corp. Names Director of Global Market Research