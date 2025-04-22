Connect with us

STS Inks Eco-Friendly DTF Inks

Features include inks that are certified non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

Specially designed and formulated to pair with the STS Inks’ XPD-924D direct-to-film printer, this pigment set offers excellent color gamut and outstanding durability. Features include inks that are certified non-toxic and environmentally friendly. The technology eliminates “micro bubbles” using STS Inks’ degassing technology. High-color density and outstanding color saturation result in vibrant colors.

STS Inks

