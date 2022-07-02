Digital Printing
STS Inks Mutoh DTF Printer
Featuring a staggered, dual-head design for fast print speeds, smooth gradations, and high-quality output even with reduced resolution, according to the company.
STS Inks has expanded its Direct-to-Film modular system with the addition of the 64-in. STS and Mutoh XPJ 1682D DTF printer. The press features a staggered, dual-head design for fast print speeds, smooth gradations, and high-quality output even with reduced resolution, according to the company. Additional features include SAi Flexi DTF Pro Edition RIP and Flexi DTF Pro Editor software, automated bi-directional alignments, touch panel, enhanced LED lighting, STS nontoxic DTF inks designed for wide color gamut and durability, and upgraded media feed flange. Users can choose matte or glossy finish on substrates such as white or dark untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, nylon, leather, 50/50 blends, and more.
Additional modular options include 44-in. Oven Shaker Unit, 15 x 24- and 13 x9-in. curing ovens for TPU powders on printed transfer sheets or roll sections, 13-in. mini automated shaker unit, 24-in. commercial automated shaker unit, portable filtration devices, and dual press for high-capacity operations.
MANUFACTURER: STS Inks
