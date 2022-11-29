Connect with us

STS Inks White DTF Ink

500mL cartridge added to direct-to-film line.

STS Inks has announced a 500mL DTF cartridge available in white for STS 628D, 628D-C, and 724D direct-to-film printers. The ink joins the company’s CMYK DTF ink series, offering high color density and saturation, wide color gamut, high performance and wash fastness, and non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and printhead-safe composition with encapsulated resin and nano pigments, according to the company.

