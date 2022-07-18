Press Releases
Sun Chemical Brings Distribution Business In-House
The company will manage all future sales, samples, and literature.
(PRESS RELEASE) PARSIPPANY, NJ — As of July 1, 2022, Sun Chemical has assumed responsibility for home and personal care colorants, which were previously distributed by BTC Europe GmbH.
As a part of this business transfer, all future sales, samples and literature will be managed by Sun Chemical. This includes the popular tradenames Puricolor, Iragon and Pigmosol, which contain a variety of dyes, pigments and preparations.
“We are excited to continue expanding our color portfolio and grow in the home and personal care market,” said Bart Vanderbiest, Global Business Director of Cosmetics, Sun Chemical. “We are committed to making the world a more colorful place and look forward to leveraging our rich expertise and diverse portfolio to better serve our new and existing customers.”
Sun Chemical’s new product portfolio includes a wide range of dynamic colors for a variety of applications. The Puricolor family contains colors for both the home and personal care markets, including a selection of colors compliant with the FDA, EU Cosmetic Directive and Japanese MHLW. The Iragon and Pigmosol product families serve the home care market and are compliant with the EU Detergent Directive.
Sun Chemical has dedicated resources around the globe to support the transition and onboarding of the new product families. For more information, visit sunchemical.com/colormaterials/cosmetics.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Sun Chemical Brings Distribution Business In-House
Shirt Happens: 20 Ways You Can Use Humor to Build Your Screen Shop
Screen Printers Can Sell More Promo Swag with Online Tools and Distributors
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
Screen Shop Owner Arrested on Child Sex Charges
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines1 week ago
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
-
Headlines4 days ago
Screen Shop Owner Arrested on Child Sex Charges
-
Tips and How-To4 weeks ago
Printing on Athletic Apparel: A How-To Guide for Screen Pros
-
Brain Squad4 weeks ago
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
-
Headlines1 week ago
Apparel Printer Makes 4th Acquisition in Last Year
-
Shop Management11 hours ago
Shirt Happens: 20 Ways You Can Use Humor to Build Your Screen Shop