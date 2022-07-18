Sun Chemical Brings Distribution Business In-House

(PRESS RELEASE) PARSIPPANY, NJ — As of July 1, 2022, Sun Chemical has assumed responsibility for home and personal care colorants, which were previously distributed by BTC Europe GmbH.

As a part of this business transfer, all future sales, samples and literature will be managed by Sun Chemical. This includes the popular tradenames Puricolor, Iragon and Pigmosol, which contain a variety of dyes, pigments and preparations.

“We are excited to continue expanding our color portfolio and grow in the home and personal care market,” said Bart Vanderbiest, Global Business Director of Cosmetics, Sun Chemical. “We are committed to making the world a more colorful place and look forward to leveraging our rich expertise and diverse portfolio to better serve our new and existing customers.”

Sun Chemical’s new product portfolio includes a wide range of dynamic colors for a variety of applications. The Puricolor family contains colors for both the home and personal care markets, including a selection of colors compliant with the FDA, EU Cosmetic Directive and Japanese MHLW. The Iragon and Pigmosol product families serve the home care market and are compliant with the EU Detergent Directive.

Sun Chemical has dedicated resources around the globe to support the transition and onboarding of the new product families. For more information, visit sunchemical.com/colormaterials/cosmetics.