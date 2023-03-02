Garment Printing
Supacolor Heat Transfer Next Generation Updates
Faster press times, and more vibrant colors.
Supacolor has announced the next generation of its namesake hot peel transfer. Updates include a longer peel window to avoid issues when not able to peel right away, faster press times, and more vibrant colors, according to the company.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Supacolor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Most Popular
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker2 weeks ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Andy MacDougall4 days ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Headlines6 days ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
How Screen Printers Can Get Leaner and Meaner