Connect with us

Garment Printing

mm

Published

18 hours ago

on

Supacolor Heat Transfer Next Generation Updates

Supacolor Heat Transfer Next Generation Updates

Faster press times, and more vibrant colors.

Supacolor has announced the next generation of its namesake hot peel transfer. Updates include a longer peel window to avoid issues when not able to peel right away, faster press times, and more vibrant colors, according to the company.

Supacolor

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Supacolor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular