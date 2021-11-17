Supacolor Opens Third US Factory

(PRESS RELEASE) ATLANTA – Supacolor, an international leader in the garment decorating industry, is continuing their ambitious expansion efforts with the opening of a third facility in the United States. Responding to booming consumer demand, Supacolor has opened this new facility to better serve the US market east of the Mississippi.

In addition to improved production and fulfillment capabilities, this milestone also means that Supacolor will now employ over 100 people in the United States. “One of our mantras here at Supacolor is that we exist to help people grow,” said Rum Walia, President of Supacolor USA. “Adding this new location not only helps our customers grow by providing them with better, faster service, but it also gives our organization an opportunity to help our employees continue to grow in their careers. We couldn’t be more thrilled about the future of Supacolor right now, and we look forward to being a member of Atlanta’s business community”.

With five total locations in the US, UK and New Zealand, Supacolor manufactures a proprietary heat transfer product, revolutionizing the garment decorating industry by empowering professional printers, clothing brands, brokers, crafters and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit supacolor.com.