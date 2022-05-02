Supacolor Supafam Heat Transfers

The hybrid screen and digitally printed transfers utilize a 6-color process to offer CMYK and Pantone color reproduction.

Supacolor has expanded its line of Superfam heat transfer sheets with the addition of an 11.7 x 16.5-in. (A3 sheet) Supagang option, enabling garment decorators to submit multiple designs (duplicate or different graphics) on a single sheet to maximize use of the full area of the transfer. The hybrid screen and digitally printed transfers utilize a 6-color process to offer CMYK and Pantone color reproduction, with no limit on number of colors, the company reports.

Supagang is available for Wearable garment transfers for cotton, polycotton, and nonsublimated polyester fabrics; Blocker transfers designed for sublimated or patterned polyester fabrics; and Softshell Blocker transfers engineered for softshell fabrics with dye migration issues that require blocker.

