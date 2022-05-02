Garment Printing
Supacolor Supafam Heat Transfers
The hybrid screen and digitally printed transfers utilize a 6-color process to offer CMYK and Pantone color reproduction.
Supacolor has expanded its line of Superfam heat transfer sheets with the addition of an 11.7 x 16.5-in. (A3 sheet) Supagang option, enabling garment decorators to submit multiple designs (duplicate or different graphics) on a single sheet to maximize use of the full area of the transfer. The hybrid screen and digitally printed transfers utilize a 6-color process to offer CMYK and Pantone color reproduction, with no limit on number of colors, the company reports.
Supagang is available for Wearable garment transfers for cotton, polycotton, and nonsublimated polyester fabrics; Blocker transfers designed for sublimated or patterned polyester fabrics; and Softshell Blocker transfers engineered for softshell fabrics with dye migration issues that require blocker.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Supacolor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda4 days ago
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
36-Year-Old Shop Finds a Local Buyer
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
5 Most Influential Promo Products for Americans Identified in New Report
-
Podcasts4 weeks ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Dye Sublimation Printing