Supacolor Supaneon Hybrid Heat Transfers

Options include Neon Wearable for cotton and polycotton and Neon Blocker for polyester and dye-migration-prone fabrics.

SupaColor offers SupaNeon, a hybrid printed neon heat transfer for custom apparel. The line includes four neon colors: green, yellow, orange and pink. SupaNeon uses a water-based ink system for use across garment types. Options include Neon Wearable for cotton and polycotton and Neon Blocker for polyester and dye-migration-prone fabrics. SupaNeon can be used as spot colors or full transfers and can be combined with metallic inks, according to the company.

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