Supacolor to Open Second U.S. Facility

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES – Supacolor, an international leader in the garment decorating industry, has announced the opening of a second facility in the United States. Responding to surging consumer demand, Supacolor’s leadership made the decision to open a second West Coast factory in an effort to optimize their operations with additional volume and speed capabilities.

As a result of Supacolor’s newly fortified production and fulfillment pipeline, the company is now able to offer its clientele elevated levels of service and new product offerings. These new offerings include a lower minimum order quantity down from 20 to 10, as well as a return to the Supafast service that made them industry leaders.

“We’ve been experiencing exponential growth, and in order to provide our partners and clients with the best possible experience, a move like this was required of us,” said Mike Modgill, Managing Director of Supacolor. “We pride ourselves on being a Supafast and Supaeasy business solution for our partners, and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to get even better at what we do. This new factory isn’t about our growth, it’s about the growth of our customers.”

Founded in 2016, Supacolor produces a proprietary heat transfer printing product and operates internationally from facilities in the UK, New Zealand, and the United States. Serving the garment decorating industry, Supacolor empowers professional printers, clothing brands, brokers, crafters and entrepreneurs. At Supacolor, we help you make it.

For more information, visit supacolor.com.