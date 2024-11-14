Sustainable Swag: Too Good to Trash

WHETHER IN HEADLINES about climate change, new regulations and reporting requirements, or marketing campaigns from big brands, sustainability is an inescapable topic.

With consumers becoming more environmentally conscious and growing numbers of brands looking for ways to reduce their overall environmental impact, many buyers of direct-to-object printed promotional products are rethinking their approach as they come under growing pressure to move toward new solutions.

Many consumers expect brands to make their operations more environmentally friendly and happily will switch when they feel their favorite brands don’t share their values. As a result, the promotional print industry needs to offer eco-friendlier products and processes or risk seeing promotional goods dispensed with by many brands.

Manufacturers, decorators, and suppliers of promotional goods have a limited-duration opportunity to be part of the solution by offering products that tap into eco-conscious consumer behavior. This is done by creating products that consumers value and want to keep, switching to more sustainable processes and technologies, and thinking carefully about the entire life cycle of the products they create.

Changing Consumer Behavior

No product highlights the opportunity for change more than drinkware. The insulated drinkware market is growing rapidly, with a CAGR of between 5% and 6% forecast through 2030. The factors behind this vary from region to region; in the U.S. and Australia, for example, a growing health and self-care culture is a big driver. But in Europe, the move away from single-use plastic packaging plays a considerable role.

Overwhelmingly, however, this market growth is being driven by those who want more eco-friendly lifestyles. For TikTok-savvy Generation Z — many of whom want to be seen to be environmentally and socially conscious — reusable drinkware that sometimes is dubbed the “emotional support water bottle,” has become an everyday essential.

Gen Z-ers are not alone in their preference for conscious consumption. 70% of both Millennials and Gen Z make purchasing decisions based on their social and environmental values. And 90% of both generations report making efforts to reduce their own impact on the environment — that is most people ages 12-43 and includes more than half of the American workforce. Brands have been quick to capitalize, demonstrated by the widely publicized lines and in-store tussles over limited-edition Starbucks cups and Target’s Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Stanley Cups. Not surprisingly, the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) named the Stanley Quencher as its Product of the Year for 2023.

As calls grow for reduction and bans of single-use plastic packaging, increasing numbers of consumer-facing businesses are responding to demand with initiatives such as enabling consumers to buy coffee to go in their own reusable cups. Even Starbucks is planning for a future in which every “to go” beverage is served in a reusable cup.

Drinkware is not alone on this wave of popularity. Reusable tote bags rapidly have found their way onto promotional product hot lists, also driven by changing consumer behavior. As far back as 2018, two thirds of the world already had enacted legislation aimed at tackling environmental problems caused by single-use shopping bags. Since then, with consumers looking for ways to reduce their personal environmental impact, growing numbers have switched to reusable shopping bags. While the U.S. still is one of the world’s slower actors when it comes to bans, charges and taxes on single-use plastic bags means Americans already opt for reusable totes or recyclable bags over plastic.

This trend opens up opportunities for promotional goods suppliers and decorators as growing numbers of brand owners, marketers, and retailers seek to use reusable bags both as a promotional tool and to highlight their brands’ commitment to sustainability.

Don’t Trash It!

When promotional products end up in the trash, it is bad for everyone — the advertiser whose brand is emblazoned on them, the supplier who created them, and ultimately the planet. In addition to focusing on opting for the kinds of products that consumers will use for years to come, creators of promotional goods have another tool at their disposal — personalization. For many people, the pieces of “swag” that stay on their desks or in their homes are those that they can’t bear to part with because the items feel too personal. Whether it’s a mousepad featuring the skyline of their hometown, a winery-branded tote bag that reminds them of a vacation, or an insulated tumbler with their name on it, when it’s personal it’s more likely to stick around.

Personalization represents an exciting opportunity to elevate the already “luxe” appeal of products such as higher-end drinkware, making personalized, reusable drinkware products into the new “It Bottle.” This is because consumers seek ways to individualize their purchases. It also can be an opportunity to inject a bit of fun or personality into other promotional products in a way that turns them from trinkets into talking points.

More Responsible Production

Digital decoration technologies such as direct-to-object UV inkjet printing make it possible and even cost-effective to produce single items, customized products, and in small batches. As a result, it’s no longer necessary to produce extra, just-in-case items that languish in storage cupboards or find their way into the convention center’s trash can at the end of an event.

Additionally, on-demand production also appeals to agile marketers who continually are responding to new trends and shifts in demand. And it’s not just the on-demand appeal; direct-to-object UV inkjet printing enables promotional goods producers to reduce waste during the production process itself. Unlike solvent and water-based inks, which typically dry through evaporation using heat, UV inks are cured through a chemical reaction that occurs when they are passed under UV light. This means it doesn’t generate pollutants and consumes less energy. The process also is less water-intensive than other methods and doesn’t generate waste such as sublimation or transfer paper.

Naturally, other printing processes are a fundamental part of the industry, but it is important to ensure that production decisions are made with due consideration to sustainability. For some that could mean switching to sustainable inks, or powering production with renewable energy. Others may need to choose suppliers that measure their environmental impacts or even weigh up the environmental cost of shipping items from afar in bulk vs. sourcing them closer to home as needed. It is increasingly clear that, just like consumers, brand owners are looking to their suppliers for ways to make more sustainable choices.

Cradle-to-Grave Life Cycles

Even if regulation doesn’t enforce it, considerations about producer responsibility are on the increase among consumers. Consequently, environmental and societal factors increasingly are becoming important for supply chain considerations for brands and marketing decision makers. Any brand would hate an image of a litter-picker wearing its logo-stamped T-shirt sifting through their branded USB drives and mouse pads in a landfill. But even if the photographs aren’t out there, the reality often is.

When promotional products aren’t sourced in a considered way, many end their life cycles in landfill. The onus is on the entire industry to ensure that as much thought is given to a product’s life cycle and disposal as to the campaign it promotes. Ultimately, the industry will decide whether its future will be a sustainable one in which promotional products are high-quality things of value or one in which they disappear from the marketing tool kit. Sustainable choices are vital for survival.

