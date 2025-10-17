Connect with us

T-Biz Network Screen-Printing Separation Software

Users can create artwork in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or CorelDRAW, then process files in Photoshop with T-Seps.

Industry veteran Scott Fresener, T-Biz Network, has launched T-Seps 4.0, an automated color separation plug-in for Photoshop. Users can create artwork in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or CorelDRAW, then process files in Photoshop with T-Seps. In minutes, the software generates high-end separations for simulated process color, CMYK, and index color, and can automatically convert files to halftones for printing.

