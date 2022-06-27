Texas Screen Printing Company Changes Names

A screen printer in Austin, TX has changed its name to better reflect the makeup of its payroll and partners.

After 15 years in business, Fine Southern Gentlemen has changed its name to Feels So Good, the company announced on its website.

Co-founder Justin Weems explained that as the shop grew, so did its staff. That meant “it wasn’t the same two-man garage operation anymore.”

Weems wrote:

“… I remember finally just stopping and looking around one day at the 40ish people that were working in the shop around me. I realized that at least half the staff, if not more were female, trans or non-binary. I put myself in their shoes and thought about what it was like coming in everyday and working your ass off at a place that has Gentlemen stamped all over it. It was time for a change.

Feels So Good represents everything that we’re trying to achieve, whether that’s the tee we’re making for you or the experience you’re having at one of our events. It better represents the people that work here and the 100+ artists and vendors that contribute to our store.”

Weems noted that Fine Southern Gentlemen will continue living on as its own brand through apparel sold in the company’s online store.

The full announcement can be read here.