Headlines
Texas Screen Printing Company Changes Names
The new name “better represents the people that work here and the 100+ artists and vendors that contribute to our store.”
A screen printer in Austin, TX has changed its name to better reflect the makeup of its payroll and partners.
After 15 years in business, Fine Southern Gentlemen has changed its name to Feels So Good, the company announced on its website.
Co-founder Justin Weems explained that as the shop grew, so did its staff. That meant “it wasn’t the same two-man garage operation anymore.”
Weems wrote:
“… I remember finally just stopping and looking around one day at the 40ish people that were working in the shop around me. I realized that at least half the staff, if not more were female, trans or non-binary. I put myself in their shoes and thought about what it was like coming in everyday and working your ass off at a place that has Gentlemen stamped all over it. It was time for a change.
Feels So Good represents everything that we’re trying to achieve, whether that’s the tee we’re making for you or the experience you’re having at one of our events. It better represents the people that work here and the 100+ artists and vendors that contribute to our store.”Advertisement
Weems noted that Fine Southern Gentlemen will continue living on as its own brand through apparel sold in the company’s online store.
The full announcement can be read here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
Fully Promoted Names New Marketing Manager
Texas Screen Printing Company Changes Names
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
-
Brain Squad1 week ago
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
21 Photos from the ROQ Adventure Summit
-
Do You or Don't You?1 week ago
28% of Screen Printers Shop Their Competitors