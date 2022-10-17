“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap

Will You Accept This T-Shirt?

Recently, we were printing for ABC’s “The Bachelorette” during the Country Music Awards. One day, they had talent come to our booth – one woman was a recent winner of the show. Her hubby decided he wanted to print his own shirt. Naturally we allowed him, however he proceeded to print for 15 minutes, covering every inch of our press and himself in ink. Wonderful times on the road. — Maxwell Beehner, Family Industries