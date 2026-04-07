Editor's Note
The Business Case for Creating Joy In Your Screen-Printing Business
It isn’t about yoga mats and motivational posters. Workplace happiness is a genuine competitive advantage.
OUR LEAD STORY this month is about bringing “joy” to your workplace. Yep, we know it’s an unusual subject, but it could be one of the most important ones we write for you.
Don’t misunderstand us. Joy is not a yoga mat in the break room, or a motivational poster or team-building ropes course. And it’s definitely not soft.
What joy actually is? It’s a competitive advantage.
The research is unambiguous. Happy workers are 31 percent more productive, their sales run 37 percent higher, and their creativity is three times greater. They take a tenth of the sick days, stay longer, and make smarter decisions under pressure.
So why do so many shop owners treat joy like a luxury they can’t afford? Probably because the word sounds fragile. Frivolous. Like something that belongs in a daycare center, not a production floor.Advertisement
Forget the word “joy” if it bothers you. Call it morale. Call it culture. The outcome is the same: people who feel good about where they work do better work. And people who hate their work? They always let you know — through output quality, turnover, and going through the motions.
The fixes are smaller than you think. Give your best people the work they do best. Compliment extravagantly. Regard every mistake as a lesson. And remember that emotional contagion is real. The mood you carry into the shop every morning spreads. If you’re visibly miserable, your team will be too. If you’re engaged and laughing, they’ll catch that instead.
You don’t have to be a cheerleader. You just have to show up like the place is worth showing up to.
Because if you don’t believe that — why should they?
David Squires
Group Editorial Director
SmartWork Media
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