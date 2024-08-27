Press Releases
The Imperial Foundation EST. 2023 Announces Sponsorship of First Tee Youth Golf Program
(PRESS RELEASE) BOURBON, MO — Imperial’s newly established philanthropic organization “The Imperial Foundation” has announced sponsorship of First Tee. First Tee is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instills life-enhancing values through the game of golf.
WHAT: The Imperial Foundation will engage with First Tee HQ and chapters across the United States in support of events, community programs, and more to aid in delivery of a positive impact on young people and their communities.
WHEN: One year agreement as a Cause Inspired Partner of First Tee.
WHERE: First Tee has a network of 150 chapters, 11,450 schools, and 2,000 youth centers with locations in all 50 states.
WHY: The Imperial Foundation was established to empower programs like First Tee who are driving the junior golf world. First Tee is nurturing talent, instilling values, and continuing to build a framework of growing the game and making it more accessible for everyone and Imperial is proud to support them.
About Imperial
Founded in 1916, Imperial is a leading manufacturer of premium quality headwear, apparel, and accessories. Imperial’s products can be found at 100 of the Top 100 and over 75% of the Top 400 golf courses in the United States. Imperial is renowned for its superior customer service and art customization capabilities, offering its products using the most innovative fabrics, designs, logo decoration, and embellishment technologies.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Imperial Announces David Shaffer as President of Brand
BNI Inks Expands with New Production Facility in North America
Ninja Transfer 3-D Puff Transfers
STAHLS’ Adds Two New Master Distributors
Women in Print Alliance Announces New Membership Program
Sakurai’s Servo-Driven Cylinder Press
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
6 Myths Debunked: Uncovering the Truth About Heat Transfers
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
Grading the Upgrades and Improvements to CorelDraw 2024
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy4 weeks ago
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Point/Counterpoint: AI Image Generation Cons
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 months ago
Here’s How Heat Transfer Technology is Helping High-Performance Sportswear Achieve New Heights
-
Marshall Atkinson1 month ago
AI Image Generation Pros
-
Case Studies1 month ago
UV Printing Enables Custom Prototyping and Short-Run Production