The Imperial Foundation EST. 2023 Announces Sponsorship of First Tee Youth Golf Program

Published

22 hours ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) BOURBON, MO — Imperial’s newly established philanthropic organization “The Imperial Foundation” has announced sponsorship of First Tee. First Tee is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instills life-enhancing values through the game of golf.

WHAT: The Imperial Foundation will engage with First Tee HQ and chapters across the United States in support of events, community programs, and more to aid in delivery of a positive impact on young people and their communities.

WHEN: One year agreement as a Cause Inspired Partner of First Tee.

WHERE: First Tee has a network of 150 chapters, 11,450 schools, and 2,000 youth centers with locations in all 50 states.

WHY: The Imperial Foundation was established to empower programs like First Tee who are driving the junior golf world.  First Tee is nurturing talent, instilling values, and continuing to build a framework of growing the game and making it more accessible for everyone and Imperial is proud to support them.

About Imperial

Founded in 1916, Imperial is a leading manufacturer of premium quality headwear, apparel, and accessories. Imperial’s products can be found at 100 of the Top 100 and over 75% of the Top 400 golf courses in the United States. Imperial is renowned for its superior customer service and art customization capabilities, offering its products using the most innovative fabrics, designs, logo decoration, and embellishment technologies.

