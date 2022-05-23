Press Releases
Tickets for Shirt Lab Live 2022 Go on Sale
The event will take place July 22 in Chicago.
(PRESS RELEASE) DUBUQUE, IA – Decorated apparel industry sales and marketing education leader Shirt Lab will be hosting their live event in Chicago. For this one day event, Shirt Lab founders Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson have teamed up with an amazing slate of experts.
“Shirt Lab Live is ideal for screen printing and embroidery shop owners of all levels. Everyone can benefit from attending Shirt Lab Live,” said Tom Rauen, Shirt Lab co-founder. “We bring in top experts from both inside and outside of the industry to showcase their expertise in sales and marketing. Combine that with the opportunity to network and talk shop with fellow industry professionals, and it is an event that can be a game changer for your business.”
The event will take place on July 22, 2022, at Venue Six10 in downtown Chicago. You can view the Shirt Lab Event Guide for more information on the speakers and topics The speakers and topics will be:
- Jay Busselle – “A Blueprint for Brand Relevance” Rum Walia – “Building A Brand Guideline:
- Tom Rauen – “Success With Events”
- Renee Hribar – “Close the Sale in 10 Minutes or Less” Marshall Atkinson – “NFTs for Our Industry”
- Matt Marcotte – “How Efficiency Combats Inflation”
- Dawn Sinkule – “Turn Your Website Into A Money Making Machine” Kevin Baumgart – “Building A Sales Machine”
- Richard Greaves – “Forgotten Fundamentals”
There will be a networking event the evening prior to July 21, plus VIP dinner for a post-event celebration with the event speakers following the day’s activities. Tickets can be purchased at shirtlablive.com, and are on sale now.
