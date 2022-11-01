Editor's Note
Time Flies
How are we already discussing end-of-year wrap-ups and what’s to come in 2023?
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Mother Duck Takes Up Residence in Screen Printing Shop
A Peek Behind the Curtain: What Kind of Social Post Has Generated the Biggest Response for You?
9 Screen Printers Offer Tips for Partnering with Local Businesses
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
True Tales2 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
21 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Do You or Don't You?3 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
She’s a Prolific Mentor Who’s Driven by a Steadfast Faith
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
Her Shop Is Flourishing Thanks to “Ninja” Entrepreneurship