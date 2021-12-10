Videos
Top 3 Reasons Why Screen Printers Should Consider DTG Printing
Terry & Jay interview Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing Magazine.
TERRY & JAY INTERVIEW Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing Magazine. This interview happened live during the “FALL In Love With DTG Printing” virtual event. The discussion is about the top factors apparel decorators consider when preparing to buy a DTG printer. The data cited was from a survey and article published in Screen Printing Magazine.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
5 Screen Printers Reflect on Challenges and Opportunities from 2021
Here Are the Top 10 Articles in 2021
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
This Tricky Job Put 3 Expert Screen Printers to the Test
33-Year-Old Screen Shop Finds a Local Buyer
