Transfer Express Heat Press and Heat Transfer Promotion

(PRESS RELEASE) MENTOR, OH – Transfer Express, a leader in custom heat transfers, is announcing a never-before-seen promotion for custom apparel decorators. For a limited time, customers can receive up to $2,000 in free custom transfers with the purchase of any heat press.

From now through September 30th, when decorators purchase any heat press from Transfer Express, they will receive the same value of the press in transfer credits, up to $2,000. This is a limited-time opportunity for businesses to upgrade their existing equipment, expand their decoration potential, or start a new venture.

Purchase Any Heat Press: Choose from more than 13 heat presses available, including industry-leading models like the Hotronix Fusion IQ, 360 IQ Hat Press, MAXX, A2Z, Auto Clam, and Craft Heat Presses. Receive Up to $2,000 in Custom Transfers: The value of your heat press purchase will be matched with a merchandise credit for Transfer Express custom transfers, valid through May 31, 2025.

“This offer allows any decorator to get started, upgrade, or expand their capabilities with a top-quality heat press,” says Josh Ellsworth, Chief Revenue Officer for GroupeSTAHL. “The sizable product credit helps cover or offset the cost of investment and ensures an even faster ROI. Decorators can use the credit on any type of transfer we offer, including screen-printed transfers and direct to film.”

For more details about this limited time offer including full terms and conditions, visit here.

Transfer Express, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. Transfer Express provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. Transfer Express is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800-622-2280, or email sue.wilcosky@transferexpress.com.