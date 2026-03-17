Press Releases
Transfer Express Introduces TXP Success Kit for Heat Transfer Decorators
The all-in-one kit targets decorators looking to launch or expand a heat transfer business.
(PRESS RELEASE) MENTOR, OH — Transfer Express has introduced the TXP Success Kit, a bundle of samples, tools and resources for apparel decorators working with heat-applied transfers.
The kit consolidates materials from the company’s previous marketing and application kits. It includes heat transfer samples — including UltraColor MAX DTF, UltraColor Pro hybrid and Goof Proof screen printed transfers — along with blank apparel and accessories for product demonstrations, a transfer placement guide, color reference tools, a transfer selection guide, quick-reference application charts, and marketing and pricing materials.
The kit also includes access to the Transfer Express Digital Idea Book, which features customizable layouts and design ideas for schools, businesses, teams, events and retail merchandise.
“Success in custom apparel starts with having the right tools and the right ideas,” said Jason Ziga, senior vice president and general manager of Transfer Express. “The TXP Success Kit gives decorators hands-on samples, selling resources, and access to the Digital Idea Book so they can move from learning to selling faster.”
The TXP Success Kit is available through Transfer Express. For more information, visit transferexpress.com/heat-press-transfers/success-kit.
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