Press Releases
Two Weekends, Two Opportunities to Learn: WB/CAMP Orlando x Print Hustlers Chicago
Back-to-back fall events help print pros improve production, sales, and long-term business performance.
(PRESS RELEASE) This fall is packed with opportunities to sharpen your craft and grow your business. MADE Laboratories’ back-to-back events deliver both: first, WB/CAMP: Water-Based Mastery in Orlando (Oct. 25–26), scheduled right after Printing United at the ROQ Tech Center with hands-on training from Real Thread. The following weekend, Print Hustlers returns to Chicago’s Second City (Nov. 1–3), the industry’s premier conference for sales, leadership, AI, and shop operations.
Industry Buzz
Recent conversations on The Shirt Show and Print Hustlers Podcast captured what makes this conference different:
- “Print Hustlers is business investment, business development. It makes you a better leader—and your team better leaders.” — Justin Lawrence, Oklahoma Shirt Company
- “At this conference, you don’t miss anything. It’s single-track: sit down, learn, break, connect—the whole room levels up together.” — Dylan Gilligan
Print Hustlers (Chicago, Nov. 1–3 @ Second City)
The industry’s most focused conference for business growth and leadership. Print Hustlers is single-track and immersive—no competing sessions, just actionable insights you can put to work Monday.
Program highlights:
- Improv for Sales (Second City) – Sharpen communication & sales skills.
- Economic Outlook with Alex Chausovsky – Data-driven planning for 2026.
- Marketing Today with Mike Nimchek (ex-Groupon, McDonald’s) – What works now.
- Scaling at 60 Autos – Carla Douly (Promos, Inc.) interviewed by Bruce Ackerman.
- AI for Shops with Rob Cressy – Real AI agents for quoting, routing & leads.
- Premium Sales with Megan Spire (BELLA+CANVAS) – Selling higher-value garments.
The Weekend Before: WB/CAMP (Orlando, right after Printing United)
This workshop covers ink systems, setups, hand-feel targets, and workflow strategies you can take straight back to your shop.
Why it matters: Water-based and discharge printing set your shop apart with premium finishes that align with retail trends—perfect for high-end retail, athletic performance, and oversized streetwear.
Details & registration: www.madelab.io/events
PHOTO GALLERY WB WEEK 2025 PHOTOS (8 IMAGES)
About MADE Lab: MADE Laboratory builds world-class education, R&D, and events for the branded apparel industry—bridging process, product, and performance so shops can scale with confidence.
About WB/CAMP: WB/CAMP is an advanced workshop for water-based, HSA, and discharge printing—focused on practical, production-ready outcomes.
About Print Hustlers Conference: Print Hustlers is the apparel decoration industry’s premier, single-track conference for owners and teams who want actionable content they can implement immediately.
Partners
ROQ, Real Thread, Inktavo, Avient, Saati, Culture Studio, Bella+Canvas, The Shirt ShowAdvertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Two Weekends, Two Opportunities to Learn: WB/CAMP Orlando x Print Hustlers Chicago
Nazdar Opens New Texas Distribution Hub to Boost Service Across South-Central U.S.
2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards: Celebrating Six Leaders Driving the Industry Forward
Five Hard-to-Copy Strategies That Keep Competitors Chasing You
DTF vs. Screen Printing: Why Both Technologies Will Shape the Future
Why Print Shops Need a CRM: How to Capture More Sales and Create Predictable Growth
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives3 weeks ago
Five Hard-to-Copy Strategies That Keep Competitors Chasing You
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Gildan to Acquire HanesBrands for $2.2 Billion, Expanding Apparel Portfolio with Hanes and Maidenform
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
DTF vs. Screen Printing: Why Both Technologies Will Shape the Future
-
Shop Management2 months ago
How to Build a Profitable “Made in USA” DTF Printing Workflow
-
Shop Management1 month ago
Cylindrical DTO Printing Is Revolutionizing Drinkware, Packaging, and Personalization
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Seattle’s Central Saloon Prints Its Own T-Shirts, Boosting Monthly Sales 5X
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
7 Faceless Video Ideas to Boost Your Business Without Being on Camera
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
How to Trap Artwork for Screen Printing: 4 Essential Steps to Avoid Gaps and Misregistration