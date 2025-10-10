Two Weekends, Two Opportunities to Learn: WB/CAMP Orlando x Print Hustlers Chicago

(PRESS RELEASE) This fall is packed with opportunities to sharpen your craft and grow your business. MADE Laboratories’ back-to-back events deliver both: first, WB/CAMP: Water-Based Mastery in Orlando (Oct. 25–26), scheduled right after Printing United at the ROQ Tech Center with hands-on training from Real Thread. The following weekend, Print Hustlers returns to Chicago’s Second City (Nov. 1–3), the industry’s premier conference for sales, leadership, AI, and shop operations.

Industry Buzz

Recent conversations on The Shirt Show and Print Hustlers Podcast captured what makes this conference different:

“Print Hustlers is business investment, business development. It makes you a better leader—and your team better leaders.” — Justin Lawrence, Oklahoma Shirt Company

“At this conference, you don’t miss anything. It’s single-track: sit down, learn, break, connect—the whole room levels up together.” — Dylan Gilligan

Print Hustlers (Chicago, Nov. 1–3 @ Second City)

The industry’s most focused conference for business growth and leadership. Print Hustlers is single-track and immersive—no competing sessions, just actionable insights you can put to work Monday.

Program highlights:

Improv for Sales (Second City) – Sharpen communication & sales skills.

Economic Outlook with Alex Chausovsky – Data-driven planning for 2026.

Marketing Today with Mike Nimchek (ex-Groupon, McDonald’s) – What works now.

Scaling at 60 Autos – Carla Douly (Promos, Inc.) interviewed by Bruce Ackerman.

AI for Shops with Rob Cressy – Real AI agents for quoting, routing & leads.

Premium Sales with Megan Spire (BELLA+CANVAS) – Selling higher-value garments.

The Weekend Before: WB/CAMP (Orlando, right after Printing United)

This workshop covers ink systems, setups, hand-feel targets, and workflow strategies you can take straight back to your shop.

Why it matters: Water-based and discharge printing set your shop apart with premium finishes that align with retail trends—perfect for high-end retail, athletic performance, and oversized streetwear.

Details & registration: www.madelab.io/events

PHOTO GALLERY WB WEEK 2025 PHOTOS (8 IMAGES)

About MADE Lab: MADE Laboratory builds world-class education, R&D, and events for the branded apparel industry—bridging process, product, and performance so shops can scale with confidence.

About WB/CAMP: WB/CAMP is an advanced workshop for water-based, HSA, and discharge printing—focused on practical, production-ready outcomes.

About Print Hustlers Conference: Print Hustlers is the apparel decoration industry’s premier, single-track conference for owners and teams who want actionable content they can implement immediately.

Partners

ROQ, Real Thread, Inktavo, Avient, Saati, Culture Studio, Bella+Canvas, The Shirt Show

