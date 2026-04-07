Connect with us

Prepress & Screen Making

mm

Published

5 hours ago

on

TXP Launches MerchMaker 15-By-15 Press

TXP Launches MerchMaker 15-By-15 Press

Designed for entrepreneurs and small shops.

TXP announced the launch of the MerchMaker 15-x-15 inch heat press, expanding its entry-level line for growing decorators. Building on the popular 9-x-12 model, the larger format supports full-front designs, oversized graphics and higher-volume production. Designed for entrepreneurs and small shops, the press offers increased platen space without the cost or footprint of industrial equipment, while retaining the simplicity, portability and value of the original MerchMaker.

Transfer Express

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Transfer Express
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our bi-monthly digital magazine, website, bi-weekly bulletins and social media channels cover breaking news and innovative products while providing the best management insight and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular