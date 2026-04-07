Prepress & Screen Making
TXP Launches MerchMaker 15-By-15 Press
Designed for entrepreneurs and small shops.
TXP announced the launch of the MerchMaker 15-x-15 inch heat press, expanding its entry-level line for growing decorators. Building on the popular 9-x-12 model, the larger format supports full-front designs, oversized graphics and higher-volume production. Designed for entrepreneurs and small shops, the press offers increased platen space without the cost or footprint of industrial equipment, while retaining the simplicity, portability and value of the original MerchMaker.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Transfer Express
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
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