U.N.I.T.E. Together at Printing United
(PRESS RELEASE) LAS VEGAS, NV — Tradeshow: Heat press your own U.N.I.T.E. Together shirt and/or hat in the U.N.I.T.E. Together booth located in the Knowledge Center (#C4318) at Printing United Expo: $10 per shirt, $15 for a hat, $20 for both. All funds will be donated to sponsor student trips to SkillsUSA national-level competitions to help them become successful in the decorated apparel industry and beyond! Thank you to our sponsors: Stahls’ and AS Colour.
Yoga: Join U.N.I.T.E. Together on Tuesday, September 10 at 7 a.m. at the Terrace in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to meditate, stretch, and set your intentions for Printing United Expo. Take part in a gentle Yoga class led by U.N.I.T.E. Together’s very own Kristyn Leary. Donate at least $1 to participate. The first 100 registrants will receive a free towel mat kindly provided by SanMar and printed by local print shop Stoked on Printing. Donations will go toward high schoolers who are competing in the SkillsUSA 2025 national competition. Get all of the details and RSVP here!
Print’s Not Dead After Party: On Wednesday, September 11 from 7-10 p.m., hang out with your industry pals at the world-famous Punk Rock Museum for MADE Lab’s Print’s Not Dead Party. They will have free guided tours of exhibits and artifacts celebrating the history of punk music and culture. Stay for a special live performance from hardcore punk legends MDC followed by a set of punk favorites from PTA (Punk Tribute Authority). Donate $10 for an AS Colour shirt, $15 for an AS Colour hat, and/or $20 for both. All proceeds go to students involved in SkillsUSA. Learn more and register today!
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
U.N.I.T.E. Together Launches Brand New Logo
6 Sales Mistakes Shops Must Avoid
STAHLS’ Adds Two New Master Distributors
‘We Do What We Gotta’ Do’
Sakurai’s Servo-Driven Cylinder Press
