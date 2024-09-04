U.N.I.T.E. Together Launches Brand New Logo

(PRESS RELEASE) U.N.I.T.E. Together announces the launch of the organization’s new logo, reflecting a broader commitment to diversity and inclusion. The new design aims to be more universally inclusive, embracing all communities within and beyond the print industry. This evolution aligns with U.N.I.T.E.’s mission to foster unity and equity for everyone, regardless of background, age, race, etc. “We are proud to continue growing as a beacon of connection and solidarity for all,” says Ross Hunter, president of U.N.I.T.E. Together.

For more information, visit: U.N.I.T.E. Together.