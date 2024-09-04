Press Releases
U.N.I.T.E. Together Launches Brand New Logo
The new design aims to be more universally inclusive, embracing all communities within and beyond the print industry.
(PRESS RELEASE) U.N.I.T.E. Together announces the launch of the organization’s new logo, reflecting a broader commitment to diversity and inclusion. The new design aims to be more universally inclusive, embracing all communities within and beyond the print industry. This evolution aligns with U.N.I.T.E.’s mission to foster unity and equity for everyone, regardless of background, age, race, etc. “We are proud to continue growing as a beacon of connection and solidarity for all,” says Ross Hunter, president of U.N.I.T.E. Together.
For more information, visit: U.N.I.T.E. Together.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
