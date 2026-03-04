UK Clothing Manufacturer Basic Prints Adds Second Kornit Apollo System, Shifts Production to Digital

(PRESS RELEASE) ROSH-HA’AYIN, ISRAEL — Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) has announced that UK clothing manufacturer Basic Prints has expanded its digital production capacity with a second Kornit Apollo Direct-to-Garment (DTG) system.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Basic Prints serves high street retailers, licensed music programs and private label fashion brands. The company has transitioned the majority of its UK production from traditional screen printing to digital mass production.

With two Apollo systems running at industrial scale, each capable of producing thousands of prints per day, Basic Prints can deliver rapid replenishment, manage complex graphics without setup limitations, and switch designs instantly. Apollo is a fully automated, high-volume DTG platform that manages loading, printing, curing and unloading in a single workflow. The system eliminates traditional screen setup processes and reduces labor intensity.

“This is not about just adding capacity. It’s about redefining how apparel is produced at scale,” said Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital. “Basic Prints has moved most of its production from screen to digital and is running thousands of prints per day on each of their Apollo systems. That shift gives them the freedom to change designs instantly, manage complex graphics with ease, run short- or mid-sized orders without setup limitations, and deliver consistent quality at industrial volumes.”

The move enables retailers to reduce inventory risk, shorten lead times and react quickly to demand shifts.

“Digital production is no longer an add-on to our business. It is now the backbone of how we operate,” said Kieran Hickey, founder of Basic Prints. “With two Apollo systems in place, we can deliver industrial scale with the flexibility modern retail demands. It simplifies our operations, increases speed-to-market, and allows us to support our customers with greater responsiveness.”

Advertisement

For more information, visit kornit.com.