Unifi Expands Textile Takeback Program

(PRESS RELEASE) GREENSBORO, NC — Today, Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI), makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, announced a major expansion of its innovative Textile Takeback program. The initiative is designed to collect and recycle polyester-based fabric waste, including both pre- and post-consumer fabrics, and transform it into REPREVE – the leading recycled performance fiber that powers top brands and sustainable goods worldwide.

With millions of tons of textile waste discarded each year, Textile Takeback aims to transform the industry’s take-make-waste model by providing a sustainable way to recycle landfill-bound textiles and create new products. Through UNIFI’s proprietary process, the Company transforms dyed and undyed polyester-based textile discards into recycled resin through an innovative material conversion process. The recycled resin is then converted into REPREVE fiber, or it may be blended with recycled bottle material to achieve desired specifications. The material then begins its life cycle again and avoids a trip to the landfill. By focusing on sustainable solutions that create a closed-loop circular system, Textile Takeback from UNIFI serves as an actionable step towards addressing the industry’s waste footprint.

“UNIFI has always seen sustainability as a movement – not a moment,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI. “We are thrilled to expand Textile Takeback™ to provide our partners with a sustainable solution that helps to create a more circular supply chain for all.”

As an industry leader and legacy company, UNIFI has championed sustainable innovation since 1971. As the makers of REPREVE, UNIFI has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. Initially piloted in 2011, Textile Takeback will include an expanded global footprint and product application scope, making a sustainable solution for waste accessible to partners at scale.

“Finding new ways to help our partners meet their sustainability goals is always top of mind,” said Meredith Boyd, SVP of Technology, Innovation & Sustainability of UNIFI. “By expanding our Textile Takeback initiative, we are one step closer to shaping a future where waste is the exception – not the rule.”

To learn more, please visit UNIFI at Hall C2, 536 at ISPO 2022, being held November 28th – 30th at the Trade Fair Center Messe München Exhibition Center. For more information on Textile Takeback from UNIFI, please visit www.textiletakeback.com.

About UNIFI

UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE, one of UNIFI’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, UNIFI has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. UNIFI continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance, and enhanced softness. UNIFI collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about UNIFI, visit www.unifi.com.