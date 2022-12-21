Press Releases
Unifi Expands Textile Takeback Program
Sustainability effort gives textile waste a new life as recycled fiber.
(PRESS RELEASE) GREENSBORO, NC — Today, Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI), makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, announced a major expansion of its innovative Textile Takeback program. The initiative is designed to collect and recycle polyester-based fabric waste, including both pre- and post-consumer fabrics, and transform it into REPREVE – the leading recycled performance fiber that powers top brands and sustainable goods worldwide.
With millions of tons of textile waste discarded each year, Textile Takeback aims to transform the industry’s take-make-waste model by providing a sustainable way to recycle landfill-bound textiles and create new products. Through UNIFI’s proprietary process, the Company transforms dyed and undyed polyester-based textile discards into recycled resin through an innovative material conversion process. The recycled resin is then converted into REPREVE fiber, or it may be blended with recycled bottle material to achieve desired specifications. The material then begins its life cycle again and avoids a trip to the landfill. By focusing on sustainable solutions that create a closed-loop circular system, Textile Takeback from UNIFI serves as an actionable step towards addressing the industry’s waste footprint.
“UNIFI has always seen sustainability as a movement – not a moment,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI. “We are thrilled to expand Textile Takeback™ to provide our partners with a sustainable solution that helps to create a more circular supply chain for all.”
As an industry leader and legacy company, UNIFI has championed sustainable innovation since 1971. As the makers of REPREVE, UNIFI has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. Initially piloted in 2011, Textile Takeback will include an expanded global footprint and product application scope, making a sustainable solution for waste accessible to partners at scale.
“Finding new ways to help our partners meet their sustainability goals is always top of mind,” said Meredith Boyd, SVP of Technology, Innovation & Sustainability of UNIFI. “By expanding our Textile Takeback initiative, we are one step closer to shaping a future where waste is the exception – not the rule.”
To learn more, please visit UNIFI at Hall C2, 536 at ISPO 2022, being held November 28th – 30th at the Trade Fair Center Messe München Exhibition Center. For more information on Textile Takeback from UNIFI, please visit www.textiletakeback.com.Advertisement
About UNIFI
UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE, one of UNIFI’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, UNIFI has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. UNIFI continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance, and enhanced softness. UNIFI collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about UNIFI, visit www.unifi.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
15 Screen Printed Posters for The Avett Brothers, Dave Matthews, and More Top Bands
Gildan Included on Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 10th Straight Year
Unifi Expands Textile Takeback Program
Meet the Engineers Who Are Expanding the Applications of Screen Printing
9 Lessons Screen Printers Learned in 2022
Screen Shop Owner Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Domestic Violence
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda3 weeks ago
I’m Not Paying You $25 an Hour to Stack Shirts
-
Andy MacDougall1 week ago
Meet the Engineers Who Are Expanding the Applications of Screen Printing
-
Brain Squad1 week ago
9 Lessons Screen Printers Learned in 2022
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Owner Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Domestic Violence
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker2 weeks ago
Word of Mouth Is Not a Sales Strategy
-
Articles4 weeks ago
How to Start a Silk-Screening Business from Home
-
Best of the Business2 weeks ago
Few Screen Printers Have Social Media Game Like Hers
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Printer Bags $50,000 City Grant for HQ Remodel, Will Add 25 Jobs