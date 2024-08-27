USA-Made Tubular Tee

Available in several stocked colors.

Knit, cut, sewn, and dyed in the USA, USSA’s 1551TB is the industry standard tubular tee. The classic 18/1 conventional jersey is the same weight that was a mainstay in the 80’s and 90’s. The drop shoulder and wide body offer a versatile fit for every line. The garment undergoes an artisanal garment dye process in Los Angeles with enzyme and softener additives that give the garment a vintage and classic feel while still retaining full printability. It is available in several stocked colors, or the company can custom dye to match your Pantone or reference, with a low custom dye MOQ of 200 units.

