Media & Substrates
USA-Made Tubular Tee
Available in several stocked colors.
Knit, cut, sewn, and dyed in the USA, USSA’s 1551TB is the industry standard tubular tee. The classic 18/1 conventional jersey is the same weight that was a mainstay in the 80’s and 90’s. The drop shoulder and wide body offer a versatile fit for every line. The garment undergoes an artisanal garment dye process in Los Angeles with enzyme and softener additives that give the garment a vintage and classic feel while still retaining full printability. It is available in several stocked colors, or the company can custom dye to match your Pantone or reference, with a low custom dye MOQ of 200 units.
MANUFACTURER: US Standard Apparel
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
