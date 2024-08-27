Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

14 hours ago

on

USA-Made Tubular Tee

USA-Made Tubular Tee

Available in several stocked colors.

Knit, cut, sewn, and dyed in the USA, USSA’s 1551TB is the industry standard tubular tee. The classic 18/1 conventional jersey is the same weight that was a mainstay in the 80’s and 90’s. The drop shoulder and wide body offer a versatile fit for every line. The garment undergoes an artisanal garment dye process in Los Angeles with enzyme and softener additives that give the garment a vintage and classic feel while still retaining full printability. It is available in several stocked colors, or the company can custom dye to match your Pantone or reference, with a low custom dye MOQ of 200 units.

US Standard Apparel

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: US Standard Apparel
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular