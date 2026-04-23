Press Releases
Valucap Headwear Blanks Ship With No Manufacturer Branding, Tear-Away Labels for Decorators
The Sportsman Cap & Bag line offers more than 31 decoration-ready styles for corporate and promo programs.
(PRESS RELEASE) LENEXA, KS — Valucap, a headwear line developed by Sportsman Cap & Bag, offers blank caps with no manufacturer branding on the product, labels or packaging. The line is designed for corporate apparel programs, private-label collections and promotional campaigns.
Every Valucap style ships with a tear-away generic label and no Valucap branding on the cap or box, giving decorators and brands full control over the finished product.
Dan Saferstein, co-owner of Sportsman Cap & Bag, said: “We sell hundreds of millions of hats every year. Valucap is a unique brand we developed to provide completely generic hats that anyone can make their own.”
The line includes more than 31 styles with decoration-ready fronts and consistent construction. Highlighted styles include:
- VC700 — A retro-inspired foam trucker with a smooth front panel, braid detail and adjustable snapback.
- 8869 — A five-panel, mid-profile A-frame trucker with a two-tone look and clean twill front.
- VC400 — A classic six-panel trucker with breathable mesh backing.
- SM140 — A lightweight performance cap with moisture-wicking microfiber and a low-profile fit.
- V150C — A structured camo style with outdoor patterns.
- VC990 — A vintage-inspired cap with herringbone cotton, a frayed bill and contrast stitching.
Valucap styles are available through Sportsman Cap & Bag distributor locations.Advertisement
For more information, visit sportsmancaps.com.
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