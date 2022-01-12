Connect with us

Digital Printing

mm

Published

1 day ago

on

Vastex Conveyor Air Bar

Vastex Conveyor Air Bar

Both the CAB-30-240 model and CAB-54-240 model are offered for 240V systems.

Vastex’s conveyor air bar speeds the cooling of screen-printed and inkjet-printed garments, hats, drink accessories, umbrellas, and hard goods as they exit a dryer’s heating chamber. The Air Bar houses compact mini fans that evenly disperse airflow across the printed item. The bar is angled outward to avoid blowing cool air into the heating chamber. Model CAB-30 houses five fans and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer having a 30-inch-wide belt or other brand dryer having an exterior conveyor width of 33 to 39 inches. Model CAB-54 includes nine fans and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer having a 54-inch-wide belt or other brand dryer having an exterior conveyor width of 57 to 63 inches. Both the CAB-30-240 model and CAB-54-240 model are offered for 240V systems.

Vastex

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Vastex
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular