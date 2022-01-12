Vastex Conveyor Air Bar

Both the CAB-30-240 model and CAB-54-240 model are offered for 240V systems.

Vastex’s conveyor air bar speeds the cooling of screen-printed and inkjet-printed garments, hats, drink accessories, umbrellas, and hard goods as they exit a dryer’s heating chamber. The Air Bar houses compact mini fans that evenly disperse airflow across the printed item. The bar is angled outward to avoid blowing cool air into the heating chamber. Model CAB-30 houses five fans and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer having a 30-inch-wide belt or other brand dryer having an exterior conveyor width of 33 to 39 inches. Model CAB-54 includes nine fans and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer having a 54-inch-wide belt or other brand dryer having an exterior conveyor width of 57 to 63 inches. Both the CAB-30-240 model and CAB-54-240 model are offered for 240V systems.

POST CATEGORIES