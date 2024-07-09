Vastex PTF-100/D-100 Dryer Combo

The PTF-100 Powder-to-Film Coating System combined with the D-100 conveyor dryer increases production of DTF films by applying and curing adhesive powder quickly and conveniently within a footprint of 10 square feet. Mounted on a utility cart, the mobile system allows an operator to apply a uniform layer of adhesive powder to a run of DTF graphics and cure them uniformly in an infrared conveyor dryer from a single location. When not needed for DTF, the system can be rolled away. The PTF-100 coating system (patent pending) features an angled steel casing and clear polycarbonate door with dust-tight seal for mess-free operation. The compact D-100 dryer allows adjustment of temperature, belt speed and heater height to cure DTF film at high rates.

