Connect with us

Digital Printing

mm

Published

18 hours ago

on

Vastex PTF-100/D-100 Dryer Combo

Vastex PTF-100/D-100 Dryer Combo

Featuring an angled steel casing and clear polycarbonate door with dust-tight seal for mess-free operation.

The PTF-100 Powder-to-Film Coating System combined with the D-100 conveyor dryer increases production of DTF films by applying and curing adhesive powder quickly and conveniently within a footprint of 10 square feet. Mounted on a utility cart, the mobile system allows an operator to apply a uniform layer of adhesive powder to a run of DTF graphics and cure them uniformly in an infrared conveyor dryer from a single location. When not needed for DTF, the system can be rolled away. The PTF-100 coating system (patent pending) features an angled steel casing and clear polycarbonate door with dust-tight seal for mess-free operation. The compact D-100 dryer allows adjustment of temperature, belt speed and heater height to cure DTF film at high rates.

Vastex

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Vastex
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular