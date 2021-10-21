Video: Adendo – Your Connection to Sign & Print Professionals
Published4 hours ago
on
Whether you’re a newbie in need of basic training, or a seasoned pro looking to learn some new skills, there’s an adendo Advisor standing by to help.
In this video, Mark Stevens, gives you the back story of adendo, talks about how this innovative new concept of training works, and the opportunities available for industry experts interested in helping others.
