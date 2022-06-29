Watt’s Up With That?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



Squeegeerama 2022’s guest host, Dan Stiles, details his unique and impressive poster making methods. Only he could intertwine conductive materials and lights into his screen printed posters. Listen to learn more about the Portland, Oregon-based designer who has worked with an impressive list of clients from many entertainment industries, and check out the accompanying column here.