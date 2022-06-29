Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Watt’s Up With That?
Squeegeerama 2022 and Dan Stiles partner for an electric event.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser
Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.
Squeegeerama 2022’s guest host, Dan Stiles, details his unique and impressive poster making methods. Only he could intertwine conductive materials and lights into his screen printed posters. Listen to learn more about the Portland, Oregon-based designer who has worked with an impressive list of clients from many entertainment industries, and check out the accompanying column here.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
MADE Lab Offers Embroidery 101 Class and WB Camp
Watt’s Up With That?
Strategies for Screen Printers Can Use to Enter New Markets
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
-
Headlines2 days ago
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
-
Brain Squad1 week ago
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
21 Photos from the ROQ Adventure Summit