Weld Mfg. Shakes Up Promo With Five Standout Blank Headwear Styles

(PRESS RELEASE) HOUSTON, TX — Weld Mfg., known for its alternative-inspired headwear and apparel, is bringing a fresh edge to the promotional products industry with the launch of five of its top-selling blank styles. Blending retro design with an indie, offbeat aesthetic, the collection offers customers instant access to timeless looks that stand out in a sea of sameness.

Created with an old-school soul, Weld blank hats are crafted from highquality fabrics in a wide variety of unique colorways and designs, including the brand’s signature laid-back hat, the Field Trip. All Weld products are designed for everyday wear — “whether you’re doing the most, and especially when you’re not.”

Featuring five standout styles, the collection blends nostalgic influences with an alternative edge, redefining everyday headwear with fresh, distinctive design.

CBF Checkerboard Field Trip – A soft, vintage-inspired five-panel hat featuring an on-trend checkerboard pattern and adjustable brass closure for standout, street-ready style. Available in four colors.

FTB 6-Panel Brushed Cotton Field Trip – The original hat that kickstarted the brand, crafted from ultrasoft cotton twill with timeless workwear style and a premium brass closure. Available in seven colors.

FTC Corduroy Field Trip – A best-selling corduroy five-panel hat that blends nostalgic workwear style with ultra-soft texture and an elevated brass clasp finish.

FTS 5-Panel Brushed Cotton Field Trip – A modern five-panel cotton twill hat with soft structure, clean decoration space, and an adjustable snapback for effortless everyday wear.

TTS Two Tone Workhorse – A classic five-panel workwear hat with bold two-tone color blocking, a slightly curved bill, and an easy snapback fit for everyday versatility.

Weld has partnered with major players including Google to develop headwear for the company’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, as well as Magnolia, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Chipotle.

Blank versions of all-new Weld styles are available through the distributor locations listed below for use in the promotional industry.

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NOW AVAILABLE

Kati Sportcap & Bag

Houston, Texas 77063

(800) 392-5559 toll free

www.katisportcap.com

Houston, Texas 77063 (800) 392-5559 toll free www.katisportcap.com Carolina Made

Indian Trail, North Carolina 28079

(800) 222-1409 toll free

www.carolinamade.com

Indian Trail, North Carolina 28079 (800) 222-1409 toll free www.carolinamade.com SLC Activewear

West Valley City, Utah 84119

(888) 557-0799 toll free

www.slcactivewear.com

West Valley City, Utah 84119 (888) 557-0799 toll free www.slcactivewear.com COMING SOON

Mission Imprintables

San Diego, California 92154

(800) 480-0800 toll free

www.missionimprintables.com

San Diego, California 92154 (800) 480-0800 toll free www.missionimprintables.com McCreary’s Tees

Phoenix, Arizona 85040 (800)

541-1141 toll free

www.mccrearystees.com

“Weld brings a bold, alternative look and feel to headwear, unlike anything the industry has seen before,” said Danny Spier, owner of Kati Sportcap & Bag. “The brand delivers a fresh, style-driven approach, and our team is excited to be part of Weld’s journey as it reshapes the headwear landscape.”