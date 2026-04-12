What Every Screen Printer Needs to Know About DTF Production

THE GROWING APPAREL customization trend has influenced the way today’s customers are ordering. Many apparel clients are now asking for shorter runs with faster turnaround, and on a wider range of fabrics. With this evolving demand pattern, DTF, or direct-to-film printing, is emerging as an important fulfillment technology. In fact, Grand View Research estimates that the global DTF market reached $2.72 billion in 2024, and estimates it will reach $3.92 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6 percent.

To get a better understanding of the key elements of DTF production, we talked with Roland DGA Application Specialist Mike Davis about recent improvements in DTF inks, software, powders, films, printers, and accessories that make today’s DTF workflows more efficient and profitable than ever before.

Why are more customized apparel shops adding DTF production? What advantages does this technology offer?

mike davis: Apparel decorators are adding DTF to their shops because short-run and on-demand requests are becoming more frequent, and because many shop owners are seeing that their competition is offering this type of production in-house. If you want to compete, you need to be able to offer that same level of service.

In addition, DTF offers advantages over alternative short-run production methods. You can apply DTF graphics to light or dark garments in a variety of fabrics, and there is no time lost to weeding intricate designs.

Perhaps most importantly, having DTF in-house will help shop owners get and retain clients, while allowing them to make a decent profit. Screen printers can save money by easily printing samples for larger orders using DTF, and can also charge a premium for quick service on short runs.

Q: How do you know what size DTF printer to buy?

MD: The question I always ask is, are you expecting to produce more than an average of 50 standard-size transfers in an eight-hour day? If your shop typically makes 50 transfers or less a day, I’d suggest looking at a desktop device such as the Roland DG VersaSTUDIO BY-20.

If you are consistently producing more than 50 transfers a day, you may want to consider adding a second desktop device or moving to a production-level machine like the Roland DG TY-300 30-inch printer, which can produce 50 images in 30 minutes or less. In any case, if you move to high production, aim for a DTF printer that’s a minimum of 24 inches wide so you can print images side-by-side, and get more throughput with a similar media cost.

Q: What are the elements needed for DTF production?

MD: Whether you are operating a benchtop device or a production machine, there are several components to efficient DTF production, each with their own considerations. Let’s discuss them individually.

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Printer: There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a DTF printer.

Space requirements. Desktop DTF devices don’t have a large footprint, but most production-level DTF printers will need about 100 square feet of floor space.

Desktop DTF devices don’t have a large footprint, but most production-level DTF printers will need about 100 square feet of floor space. Electrical needs. Most of the larger, production devices will require 220V electrical service, though some are able to run on standard household power of 120V.

Most of the larger, production devices will require 220V electrical service, though some are able to run on standard household power of 120V. Support. It’s important to consider a manufacturer’s reputation for reliability, and, should something go wrong, the level and type of service provided. If the warranty is being serviced by the dealer, ask where the dealer is located and how many technicians are available. Many printer brands don’t have technicians available to service their devices in the United States. Relying on video calls, chats, and forums for service can be a frustration, especially for people who are just learning to use DTF. Purchasing a printer produced by a reputable manufacturer that offers a high level of service during and after the warranty period can help ease concerns about being able to maintain consistent and efficient DTF production.

Software: RIP software is integral to your DTF printer’s performance.

Roland DG’s VersaWorks® RIP is a powerful and intuitive software program that allows you to set up your basic settings within minutes. Combined with Roland DG ink and film, VersaWorks provides accurate color for an outstanding out-of-the-box DTF printing solution.

There are several other high-quality RIP software products available, and many DTF printers, including Roland DG’s TY-300, can operate with the most popular ones, such as Flexi, Digital Factory, and Caldera.

Ink: With inks, you want to look at both quality and quantity.

Quality. Many DTF inksets are not truly DTF inks – they may be DTG sets that can also do DTF. The difference is in the chemical formulation of the inks. DTF doesn’t require the same level of ink viscosity as DTG, therefore DTG/DTF inks are more likely to lead to printhead clogs or print issues. Roland DG’s SPG2 ink set is designed specifically for DTF. In addition, it is manufactured in a highly controlled, filtered air clean room, has an expiration date, and is degassed. All of these considerations ensure a quality product.

Many DTF inksets are not truly DTF inks – they may be DTG sets that can also do DTF. The difference is in the chemical formulation of the inks. DTF doesn’t require the same level of ink viscosity as DTG, therefore DTG/DTF inks are more likely to lead to printhead clogs or print issues. Roland DG’s SPG2 ink set is designed specifically for DTF. In addition, it is manufactured in a highly controlled, filtered air clean room, has an expiration date, and is degassed. All of these considerations ensure a quality product. Quantity. DTF printing requires a higher level of white ink output versus CMYK ink. Roland DG’s TY-300i now features a dual white ink capacity, allowing you to load two liters of white ink at a time for more efficient production.

Film and Powder: It’s important to know that your powder and films have been quality tested and that they work well with your inks and printer. Untested powder and films may present issues with print quality, color reproduction, and durability.

Roland DG’s TY-300 films and powder have been tested and verified to work well with its inks and printers. In fact, with its unified solution, Roland DG’s prints can provide 80-90 wash durability.

Q: What DTF production accessories should be considered?

MD: If you are providing in-house fulfillment rather than simply printing transfer sheets, I’d recommend purchasing a 16” x 20” heat press. The average employee can heat press approximately 50 shirts per hour.

If you are looking for more productivity, you may wish to consider either adding additional heat presses (and allocating additional employees to run them) or purchasing a higher production dual-platen press. A dual-platen press is typically semi-automatic, with hydraulic or pneumatic assistance that allows a single operator to produce approximately 150 shirts per hour.

Conclusion

Carefully considering each of the elements of your DTF production will help ensure you have a system that reliably delivers high-quality, vibrant and durable prints. For simplicity and consistency, consider purchasing an all-in-one solution (such as Roland DG’s TY-300) that offers certified and tested production elements designed to work seamlessly together. When well implemented, a DTF production workflow can augment existing apparel decoration strategies and provide your shop with a clear path to higher output and long-term growth.

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