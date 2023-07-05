Inbox
What Services Outside of Screen Printing Generate Revenue for Your Business?
Examples of value-adds provided by the Brain Squad include embroidery, transfers, graphic design, promotional products, and more.
-
- Embroidery, awards manufacturing, engraving, glass etching, and promotional products. — Larry Mays, Mays Marketing Group
- Marketing, content creation, teaching 1:1 workshops, selling own label merchandise. I also sell templates and courses and do the occasional live printing event. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink
- We have a record store and we have embroidery and heat presses. We have a stage, so we have shows where we charge at the door, including festivals. We offer graphic design work all the way up to complete branding projects. We have our retail line, which we sell online and in-store. We also fulfill orders for [roughly] 10 other commercial fulfillment clients. Diversification has been challenging, but it helps us weather ups and downs. — Ian Graham, Fine Southern Gentlemen
-
Laser engraving, embroidery, DTF, and heat-sealing names/numbers on team jerseys. — Dee Reeve, The E. B. Wood Group
- We actually get a lot of requests for window and vehicle vinyl installation. — Elisa Serrano, Don’t Lose Hope Screen Print
- Offset printing and wide-format printing as well as digital, mailing, and bindery are some of the services we offer in-house. We also do a ton of promotional products that are done by outside vendors. — Shamus Barrett, 7 Corners Printing
- Consulting, coaching, lead generation, online courses, color separation, business design, and optimization. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech
- Margins are usually much higher on embroidery, so it’s a great way to add to our screen printing revenue. — Alicia Borromeo, Logowear House
- Outsourced embroidery, transfers, and promotional products like pens, magnets, water bottles, etc. I dabble in that world, never dipping too far into it. — Sam Lapcevic, Branded Threads
- Offset and digital printing. We make paper bags and rigid boxes, as well. — J Jeetendra, The Print Specialist
-
Embroidery, laser, sublimation, DTF, and wide-format printing. — Ali Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
- Retail (selling my own poster art), making films for other shops, and co-op dues for use of exposure and washout (in-building neighbors). — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
- Custom embroidery, promotional items, signage, vehicle lettering, and business print. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Artificial Intelligence
Can Screen Printing Save the Bees?
Succession Planning
33 Screen Printers Opine on Industry Influencers
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Faces Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
#SPTakeoverTuesday Highlights 20 Screen Printing Shops and Counting
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Discrimination Lawsuit Against S&S Activewear to Move Forward
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda4 weeks ago
We’re Not the Screen Printer You Should Be Mad At
-
Marshall Atkinson4 weeks ago
7 Ways to Educate Your Shop Staff
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Arizona Screen Printer Loses $18,000 Worth of Equipment in Burglary
-
Inbox4 weeks ago
Screen Pros Recall Their Most Influential Roles
-
Buzz Session3 weeks ago
33 Screen Printers Opine on Industry Influencers
-
News1 week ago
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Faces Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
#SPTakeoverTuesday Highlights 20 Screen Printing Shops and Counting