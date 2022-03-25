Events
What You Missed: Impressions Expo Atlantic City
M&R, ROQ.US, Equipment Zone, and more.
Impressions Expo Atlantic City 2022 was lively as screen printers, embroiderers, and merch lovers from the East Coast made their way to Atlantic City, New Jersey. Check out some of the great booths that are on display.
The Brother booth seems to be a hotspot for trade show goers interested in DTG printing! #ImpressionsAC pic.twitter.com/COKVKsqRMI
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
A great @roq_us machine in the @Vastex_Int booth! #ImpressionsAC pic.twitter.com/1ANuMPqkmv
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
The @mrcompanies booth is working like a well oiled machine! #ImpressionsAC pic.twitter.com/Z8YFAoYwdN
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
The team at @equipmentzone continued their graffiti theme from Long Beach across the US in Atlantic City! #ImpressionsAC pic.twitter.com/t9KAHJR6L8
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
Local company Atlantic Coast Cotton representing their coast well in Atlantic City 🌊🌊. pic.twitter.com/CJ6nn14tF4
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
The folks at @DeltaApparel have a great looking booth! Nice portable storefront look! pic.twitter.com/SXgvVKag4r
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
Look at all the goods @MadeiraUSA brought to the show! A steady flow of embroiderers coming in and out of the booth. pic.twitter.com/Dm551SC0lR
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
The @OrderMyGear booth has been helping interested potential customers all day at Impressions Atlantic City. pic.twitter.com/GgMw1Oij5X
— Screen Printing (@ScreenPrintMag) March 24, 2022
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
