What’s a Fair Wage? How About Benefits? Salary Survey Has the Answers

WITH SIGNIFICANT INFLUENCE on recruitment, talent retention, and the overall sustainability of the screen printing industry, understanding pay rates and wage trends is essential for employers and employees alike. The 2023 Screen Printing magazine/Keypoint Intelligence Wage and Salary Survey aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry wage landscape to guide decision-making and identify potential areas for growth and improvement.

With 194 survey respondents, this study is a relatively small-scale investigation. Nonetheless, it yielded an extensive amount of valuable, statistically significant data. Here, we’ve categorized the results into the following key areas: demographics, ownership and executive roles, sales roles, and design/production roles, as well as benefits and work schedules.

DEMOGRAPHICS

The study encompasses participants from various regions across the U.S. representing a mix of company profiles. Overall, 78 percent describe themselves as apparel decorators, 12 percent as commercial printers, 7 percent as industrial printers (dials/gages, control panels, and electronics), and 3 percent as graphic design firms. Most fall into the small- to medium-sized category, with 22 percent indicating annual revenue of less than $500,000, 22 percent earning between $500,000 and $1 million, 37 percent earning $1 million to $5 million, and 18 percent with more than $5 million in annual revenue. Only 5 percent of respondents employ more than 100 people, with 70 percent reporting 20 employees

or fewer.

Most screen printers are small- to medium-sized in terms of both annual revenue (averaging $2.9 million) and the number of workers they employ (averaging 3 to 6, with an additional 20 percent of respondents reporting 10 to 20).

OWNERSHIP AND EXECUTIVE ROLES

Executive “C-suite” roles (CEOs, presidents, owners) are full-time, salaried positions with annual earnings ranging from less than $40,000 to more than $250,000. Among CEOs, the largest group (30 percent of respondents) earned between $150,000 and $249,000, followed by those earning $100,000 to $149,000 and $70,000 to $79,000 (both 22 percent). Only 4 percent reported more than $250,000 in annual earnings.

The top-reported earnings category for company presidents was the $100,000 to $149,000 range, followed by $150,000 to $249,000 and $70,000 to $79,000 (both 22 percent).

Among owners, the top earnings category was the $100,000 to $149,000 range (30 percent of respondents), followed by $150,000 to $249,000 (15 percent) and less than $40,000 (15 percent).

Advertisement

MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATIVE ROLES

Managerial positions include general managers (GMs), human resource (HR) managers, office managers, and accounting/bookkeeping positions. Unlike those in C-suite roles, respondents with these titles work in both full- and part-time positions, some of which pay by the hour.

Specifically, this research identified 45 general manager positions, 82 percent of which are full-time salaried employees. Of those earning an annual salary, 27 percent reported earning $60,000 to $69,000, 16 percent reported $50,000 to $59,000, and 16 percent fell between $100,000 and $149,000.

An additional 18 percent are full-time hourly employees, with 38 percent earning $15 to $20 an hour, 25 percent earning more than $30 an hour, 25 percent earning $10 to $15 an hour, and 13 percent earning $20 to $30 an hour.





Most HR managers (89 percent) are full-time salaried employees. Among this group, 38 percent report earnings between $60,000 and $70,000 and 19 percent report earning between $50,000 and $60,000 per year. An additional 18 percent are hourly employees, with half earning $15 to $20 an hour and the other half earning $25 to $30.

More than half of office managers (55 percent) work in full-time salaried roles, and 41 percent work in full-time hourly roles. The remainder report part-time hourly. Among salaried office managers, 42 percent report earning $50,000 to $60,000 per year, while 21 percent earn less than $40,000 annually. Forty-five percent of hourly officer managers earn $20 to $25 an hour, and 30 percent earn between $15 and $20.

Among the 28 salaried accounting/bookkeeping positions, 36 percent earn $50,000 to $60,000, while another 25 percent earn between $60,000 and $70,000 annually. Among the 18 hourly accounting/bookkeeping roles, 28 percent earn $20-$25 an hour, and another 28 percent make more than $30 per hour.

SALES ROLES

Although sales professionals play a critical role in many print shops, the role of sales is often spread across owners and executive management positions. This section examines the average pay scales, including salary and hourly compensation and commission structures, for the roles of vice president (VP) of sales, VP of marketing, and outside and inside salespeople. Among the sales VPs identified in this study (N=24), 92 percent are full-time salaried employees, with 26 percent earning $60,000 to $70,000, 17 percent earning $50,000 to $60,000, 17 percent earning $100,000 to $150,000, and 17 percent earning $150,000 to $250,000 per year.





Among outside salespeople, 54 percent are full-time salary, 25 percent are full-time hourly, 8 percent are part-time salary, and 13 percent are part-time hourly. Among inside salespeople, 44 percent of inside salespeople are full-time salary, 51 percent are full-time hourly, 3 percent are part-time salary, and 2 percent are part-time hourly.

Salary ranges vary widely for both outside and inside sales roles in this sample population. Among outside sales roles, 20 percent of salaries fall between $100,000 and $150,000. Among inside sales rolls, 30 percent earn $50,000 to $60,000 per year, and another 30 percent earn $60,000 to $70,000 per year.

Sales programs often include a commission structure to motivate both inside and outside salespeople to seek revenue opportunities. When we asked participants with sales teams about their commission structures, 27 percent reported offering between 10- and 14-percent commission on the sales price, 5 percent offer 15 to 19 percent of the sales price, and 4 percent offer 20 percent or more of the sales price. Six percent offer 20 to 24 percent of gross profit, while 4 percent offer 30 percent or more of gross profit.

DESIGN AND PRODUCTION ROLES

Responsible for translating concepts into tangible visual creations and executing print production, the design and production teams are the backbone of the screen and digital print industry. Specific roles include graphic designer, production manager, press operator, and a hybrid position that does a bit of everything.

Among graphic designers, 48 percent are full-time hourly employees, 37 percent are full-time salary, 4 percent are part-time salary, and the remaining 11 percent are part-time hourly. Among salaried designers, 38 percent earn between $40,000 and $50,000 per year, and 27 percent earn $50,000 to $60,000. Among hourly compensated designers, 43 percent earn $15 to $20 an hour, while 37 percent earn $20-$25.

Fifty-four percent of production managers are full-time salary, 43 percent are full-time hourly,, and only 2 percent are part-time hourly. The top salary range for a production manager is $60,000 to $70,000 per year (23 percent of respondents) followed by $50,000 to $60,000 (20 percent). Among hourly wage earners, 37 percent earn $20 to $25 and 23 percent earn $25 to $30.

About 86 percent of press operators are full time hourly, 7 percent are full-time salary, and 1 percent are part-time salary. The remaining 6 percent are part-time hourly. Half of salaried press operators earn less than $40,000 annually, with 33 percent earning $40,000 to $50,000 and only 17 percent earning $60,000 to $70,000. Among operators paid hourly, 37 percent earn $20 to $25 an hour and 29 percent earn $15 to $20.

BENEFITS AND CULTURE

Perks beyond salary, such as healthcare benefits, retirement plans, and flexible work arrangements, can improve competitiveness by adding value to compensation packages and improving morale and overall job satisfaction. Nearly half (45 percent) of respondents offer insurance benefits to full-time employees, and 4 percent offer insurance to both part-time and full-time staff. As for retirement benefits, 36 percent offer 401(k) benefits for full-time employees, and 7 percent offer 401(k) benefits to both part-time and full-time employees. Half of respondents do not offer insurance benefits and 57 percent do not offer 401(k)s.

Although 51 percent of respondents do not offer flexible work schedules, 36 percent offer work-from-home or hybrid schedules to both full-time and part-time employees. Only 12 percent reserve flexible work schedules for full-time employees.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Amid technical developments, rising demand for lower volumes, and other industry transitions, wages should not be overlooked. By shedding light on average pay rates and compensation trends, we hope to bring attention to this crucial aspect of the sector to help guide decision-making processes and promote industry sustainability.

When analyzing wage trends, consider factoring in the complexity of the job roles. Roles that involve specialized skills, creativity, or technical expertise may warrant higher compensation than more routine positions. Roles that directly impact revenue generation, such as sales and design positions, could have variable pay structures that incentivize high performance. For sales roles, consider implementing transparent commission structures that motivate salespeople and provide clear expectations regarding their potential earnings. This transparency can foster trust and satisfaction.

Additionally, offering benefits like healthcare demonstrates an investment in the well-being of employees and their long-term satisfaction. Embracing flexible work arrangements acknowledges the importance of work-life balance and reflects a forward-thinking approach to nurturing a dedicated workforce. offering opportunities for skill enhancement and career growth also can justify higher wages and improve employee retention. There are opportunities to work with community municipalities, sponsor training programs, and build interest among young people.

Collectively, all these steps can fuel an ever-evolving industry, poised for sustained success and enriched employee experiences.

Advertisement