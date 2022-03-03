Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Where Art and Ad Meet
Gig poster artists Billy Perkins and Dan MacAdam prep for Flatstock 77 by sharing infamous tales from past events.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser
Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.
Andy MacDougall’s guests this episode are Billy Perkins, an Austin-based artist, and Dan MacAdam, an artist/printer from Chicago. Billy is a classic illustrator, inspired by comic book artists from his youth. Dan uses his own photographs of decrepit post-industrial buildings and machines scattered around Chicago as the basis of his unique work. They look gritty, but the technique he has evolved is anything but; it incorporates a mix of digital manipulation in prepress to separate colors and add elements like type and band names that fit the overall vibe. Both design posters for a variety of bands and performers, many you might recognize. Listen to their stories as they prepare for Flatstock 77 at the famed SXSW festival and conference in Austin, Texas. Read the accompanying column with images of Perkins’ and MacAdam’s artwork here.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Where Art and Ad Meet
Empire Screen Announces Durable and Sustainably Printed Overlays
Independent Trading Women’s Hoodie
37-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to Private Investor
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
37-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to Private Investor
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
18 Photos from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2022
-
Brain Squad2 weeks ago
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
-
True Tales4 weeks ago
Client Says Shirts Are “Out of Spec” by a Millimeter, Demands a Deep Discount
-
Headlines6 days ago
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
-
Articles2 days ago
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl