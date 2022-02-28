Connect with us

Winner Announced for Made Lab and ROQ’s Automation Workshop

Workshop to help screen printers realize the full potential of their equipment.
A new automation workshop from Made Lab and ROQ.US will aim to help screen printers take the fullest advantage of the equipment they currently have. It’s slated for March 17-18 at Made Lab’s headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas

Kelli Holtman, the owner of Gusto Graphic Tees (Austin, Texas), will attend the inaugural workshop for free after her entry was selected in an online drawing that promised two tickets to the lucky winner. Those less fortunate will have to settle for the promo code 100ROQ, which enables registrants to save $100 on the class.

To see the agenda for the two-day workshop, visit madelab.io/classes/made-to-roq.

