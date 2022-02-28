News
Winner Announced for Made Lab and ROQ’s Automation Workshop
Workshop to help screen printers realize the full potential of their equipment.
A new automation workshop from Made Lab and ROQ.US will aim to help screen printers take the fullest advantage of the equipment they currently have. It’s slated for March 17-18 at Made Lab’s headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas
Kelli Holtman, the owner of Gusto Graphic Tees (Austin, Texas), will attend the inaugural workshop for free after her entry was selected in an online drawing that promised two tickets to the lucky winner. Those less fortunate will have to settle for the promo code 100ROQ, which enables registrants to save $100 on the class.
To see the agenda for the two-day workshop, visit madelab.io/classes/made-to-roq.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone's DTG Training Academy virtual event.
