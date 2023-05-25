Winners Announced for FESPA Awards 2023

(PRESS RELEASE) FESPA announces the winners of the 2023 FESPA Awards during a VIP ceremony at FESPA Global Print Expo 2023 (Messe Munich, Germany). Across the categories, this year’s awards received 210 entries from print service providers (PSPs) and sign-makers looking to showcase outstanding examples of print and signage.

The gold winners of the application categories are:

Winners of the following categories were also announced during the ceremony:

The Innovation Award was presented to Atelier fuer Siebdruck – Lorenz Boegli in Switzerland, for its entry into the Functional Printing category titled “Station of Lucerne”.

The People's Choice Award, which is voted for online by the FESPA global print and signage community, was this year won by Iwaarden in the Netherlands for its entry titled "REVU" which was submitted to the 'Non-Printed Signage category'.

The Young Star Award welcomed entries across all categories from junior employees, trainees, and students aged 16 and 25. This year's winner was Léa Saint-Jeveint, student at SEPR in France, for her entry "Lueur abyssale".

The Best In Show award, which is selected as the most outstanding example of print, was awarded to All about Graphics in Australia for their 'Daniel Johns: Past, Present & FutureNever' exhibition entry in the Printeriors category.

New to 2023, the Sustainability Award was presented to The Look Company from Qatar for their Printed Fabrics for the FIFA World Cup 2022 entry in the Roll-to-roll printed textiles category.

For a full list of the FESPA Awards winners and runners-up, visit: here.

The shortlisted entries to the FESPA Awards are currently on display in the atrium of the West Entrance of Messe Munich at FESPA Global Print Expo 2023 until Friday 26 May. For more information, visit: here.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA’s international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars – education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information visit, www.fespa.com/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Mexico 2023, 17 – 19 August 2023, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

FESPA Africa 2023, 13 – 15 September 2023, Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

FESPA Eurasia 2023, 23 – 26 November 2023, IFM – Istanbul Expo Center, Istanbul, Turkey

FESPA Middle East 2024, 29 – 31 January 2024, Dubai Exhibition Centre, United Arab Emirates

FESPA Brasil 2024, 11 – 14 March 2024, Expo Center Norte, São Paulo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2024, 19 – 22 March 2024, RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands

European Sign Expo 2024, 19 – 22 March 2024, RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Personalisation Experience 2024, 19 – 22 March 2024, RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sportswear Pro 2024, 19 – 22 March 2024, RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands

