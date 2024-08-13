Press Releases
Women in Print Alliance Announces New Membership Program
New program designed to provide enhanced year-round benefits and greater accessibility for women at all stages of their careers.
(PRESS RELEASE)FAIRFAX, VA — Women in Print Alliance, a key advocate for women in the printing industry and part of PRINTING United Alliance, announces the launch of a new membership program designed to provide enhanced benefits and greater accessibility for women at all stages of their careers. The new program aims to foster a supportive community, offer professional development opportunities, and advocate for the advancement of women in printing and graphic arts. More information about the new program can be found here.
“We are incredibly proud to introduce the new Women in Print Alliance membership program, which reflects our, and PRINTING United Alliance’s, commitment to supporting women at every stage of their careers,” says Lisbeth Lyons Black, director, Women in Print Alliance. “While we will always provide a complimentary newsletter and broadly support inclusive industry initiatives, we recognize the need for women to access elevated personal and professional development programming that enhances their career journeys in print. By offering tailored benefits and resources, we aim to empower our members to achieve their full potential and drive meaningful change within the printing industry.”
Empowering Women with Elevated Membership Options
Recognizing the diverse needs and goals of women in the printing industry, Women in Print Alliance has developed a comprehensive membership structure that caters to students, emerging professionals, and industry veterans alike. Each membership option offers unique benefits designed to support members’ professional growth and career progression and will include a mix of virtual and in-person benefits, with programming focused on topics like career development, executive leadership, and work-life balance.
The following types of annual memberships are available:
- Individual Membership – for women working in all roles and segments of the printing industry. Individual memberships will be offered at a special inaugural price of $59.
- Corporate Membership – for companies who wish to provide membership seats directly to select women employees who will receive an array of membership benefits.
- Student Membership – is FREE as part of the Women in Print Alliance’s commitment to attracting the next generation of women to the printing industry workforce.
An Array of Membership Benefits
Membership in the Women in Print Alliance offers numerous advantages. Key benefits include, but are not limited to: exclusive invitations to Women in Print Alliance virtual and in-person events; special event invitations and access to gatherings in conjunction with PRINTING United Expo; exclusive and elevated members-only content; participation in Book Chats featuring best-selling, non-fiction relevant to women in the workplace; access to an exclusive professional network through a comprehensive member directory; and so much more.
Women in Print Unite at PRINTING United Expo
At PRINTING United Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, being held September 10-12, Women in Print Alliance will offer even more ways for women in the industry to connect, including at the annual Women in Print Alliance Luncheon, informal meet-ups, and more. For the complete agenda of all events and networking opportunities at the Expo, visit: here.
Join Today
The Women in Print Alliance invites all women in the printing and graphic arts industry to join the community and take advantage of the new membership program. Learn more about the new offerings now available through Women in Print Alliance here.
About Women in Print Alliance
Women in Print Alliance is a community of women working in the printing industry who share a common goal to create a culture in which growth, advancement, and success is possible for all women. Through a mix of events, education, and networking opportunities, we aim to create and foster connection that benefits all women in print. Learn more here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
OnPrintShop Showcases New Web-to-Print Capabilities at Printing United Expo 2024
Women in Print Alliance Announces New Membership Program
S&S Activewear and alphabroder Announce Agreement to Combine
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
AI Image Generation Pros
How Color Evaluation is More Mobile and Accessible Than It’s Ever Been
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
-
Thomas Trimingham1 month ago
Grading the Upgrades and Improvements to CorelDraw 2024
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
6 Myths Debunked: Uncovering the Truth About Heat Transfers
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 weeks ago
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
-
Case Studies2 months ago
5 Solutions to Tame Frustrating Digital Prints
-
Andy MacDougall1 month ago
Point/Counterpoint: AI Image Generation Cons
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Don’t Overkill Your Prints — Keep It Simple