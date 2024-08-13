Women in Print Alliance Announces New Membership Program

(PRESS RELEASE)FAIRFAX, VA — Women in Print Alliance, a key advocate for women in the printing industry and part of PRINTING United Alliance, announces the launch of a new membership program designed to provide enhanced benefits and greater accessibility for women at all stages of their careers. The new program aims to foster a supportive community, offer professional development opportunities, and advocate for the advancement of women in printing and graphic arts. More information about the new program can be found here.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce the new Women in Print Alliance membership program, which reflects our, and PRINTING United Alliance’s, commitment to supporting women at every stage of their careers,” says Lisbeth Lyons Black, director, Women in Print Alliance. “While we will always provide a complimentary newsletter and broadly support inclusive industry initiatives, we recognize the need for women to access elevated personal and professional development programming that enhances their career journeys in print. By offering tailored benefits and resources, we aim to empower our members to achieve their full potential and drive meaningful change within the printing industry.”

Empowering Women with Elevated Membership Options

Recognizing the diverse needs and goals of women in the printing industry, Women in Print Alliance has developed a comprehensive membership structure that caters to students, emerging professionals, and industry veterans alike. Each membership option offers unique benefits designed to support members’ professional growth and career progression and will include a mix of virtual and in-person benefits, with programming focused on topics like career development, executive leadership, and work-life balance.

The following types of annual memberships are available:

Individual Membership – for women working in all roles and segments of the printing industry. Individual memberships will be offered at a special inaugural price of $59.

– for women working in all roles and segments of the printing industry. Individual memberships will be offered at a special inaugural price of $59. Corporate Membership – for companies who wish to provide membership seats directly to select women employees who will receive an array of membership benefits.

– for companies who wish to provide membership seats directly to select women employees who will receive an array of membership benefits. Student Membership – is FREE as part of the Women in Print Alliance’s commitment to attracting the next generation of women to the printing industry workforce.

An Array of Membership Benefits

Membership in the Women in Print Alliance offers numerous advantages. Key benefits include, but are not limited to: exclusive invitations to Women in Print Alliance virtual and in-person events; special event invitations and access to gatherings in conjunction with PRINTING United Expo; exclusive and elevated members-only content; participation in Book Chats featuring best-selling, non-fiction relevant to women in the workplace; access to an exclusive professional network through a comprehensive member directory; and so much more.

Women in Print Unite at PRINTING United Expo

At PRINTING United Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, being held September 10-12, Women in Print Alliance will offer even more ways for women in the industry to connect, including at the annual Women in Print Alliance Luncheon, informal meet-ups, and more. For the complete agenda of all events and networking opportunities at the Expo, visit: here.

Join Today

The Women in Print Alliance invites all women in the printing and graphic arts industry to join the community and take advantage of the new membership program. Learn more about the new offerings now available through Women in Print Alliance here.

About Women in Print Alliance