Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Amy Baker
Owner | Threadbare | Print House, Eugene, Oregon
Amy Baker
Owner | Threadbare | Print House, Eugene, Oregon
Q: Your nomination form states: “There is no better way to connect and reshape than on social media. People get to see first-hand what it’s like to be a woman building a small business. She is a true influencer in our industry.” How has using social media affected your business? What are your tips for being a brand ambassador in the screen printing space?
AB: Social media is a tool I use for my business for two main reasons: connecting with other printers for friendship and advice and showing our customers what we can do. Of course, I try to put my best foot forward on Instagram, but I also post about the stressful times and the learning experiences – like when I was trying to learn our new auto press and it was going so slowly, or like when our power went out and we had to stop production for the day. I learn a lot from other printers and I hope I help those learning to screen print. I also really like learning about the way our industry operates. We believe there is a conversation to be had about sustainability; this means more than just choosing an organic cotton tee. Our customers want to know about where shirts get made and how well the people in the factory are treated. I’ve been lucky enough to visit some garment facilities. Posting about things like that – the bigger picture outside of our shop – has gotten a lot of engagement. Even if you don’t travel overseas, there are so many interesting videos about screen printing techniques around the globe that are fun to repost and share with your audience.
Q: You host ThreadFest, where you live print, support local artists and businesses, and raise money for a cause. Why is it important to give back locally and how has it affected your company?
AB: ThreadFest was brought to life because we wanted to have a fun party and celebrate our shop’s expansion in a new space. Then it occurred to me that maybe I should try not to lose money on it, ha. In the end we did, but it was a marketing expense, right? We supported several local artists, bands, and vendors. We raised money for our local watershed and drank beer made from that same watershed. We tried a new ink made of algae by-product and our customers and friends were able to chat with printers and see us in action. I’ll definitely do it again next year. First and foremost because it’s fun, and secondly because being a part of our community attracts customers who care about more than just getting the cheapest service. We are not the cheapest in town, but we throw the best party!
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment to date and how did you get there?
AB: Earlier this year, we moved from 1500 square feet to 5000 square feet, and went from a manual shop to an auto. I’m really proud of how far we have come, but it has been a challenging year. We did it because we lived by one of our core values: Embrace the Unknown. Like so many things in this small business life, you can’t expect perfection overnight and you have to be able to roll with the punches. Our shop can feel frustrating at times, and dirty, and hot, and we can get snappy at each other. But we are always striving for improvement, and this year has been proof that we can accomplish so much.
Q: What does being a woman in the screen printing industry mean to you?
AB: Like so many crafts, screen printing was historically done by mostly women long ago. But like everything else that became a money-making industry, it became dominated by men overtime. I find the running a business part to be more intimidating than the actual screen printing. I’m so glad to connect with more and more women all the time who make a living screen printing. When I first started, I had doubts about myself, mainly because back then I just didn’t see a lot of women running a commercial print shop. But luckily now I do, and they have always been there, just harder to find. I’m really focused on learning how to run a profitable business that is successful, pays employees well, gives back to the community. and tries to make the world a tiny bit better.
Threadbare videos:
PHOTO GALLERY (18 IMAGES)
Advertisement
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Amy Baker
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Alexa Cary
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Alyson Collins
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Linda Davis
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Amber Massey
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Megan Urban
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
SupplyOne Offers Packaging Management Program, Targeting Supply Chain Woes
Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022
Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Amy Baker
Apparel Company Fined $200K for “Made in USA” Fraud
Gildan Sells a Manufacturing Plant
Promo Apparel Supplier Shuts Down
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Apparel Company Fined $200K for “Made in USA” Fraud
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Gildan Sells a Manufacturing Plant
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Equipment Maker to Leave California for the Midwest
-
Headlines4 days ago
Promo Apparel Supplier Shuts Down
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Can Sell More Promo Swag with Online Tools and Distributors
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Private Equity Firm Takes Stake in Apparel Printer
-
Events3 weeks ago
5 Takeaways from Shirt Lab Chicago
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy4 weeks ago
Watt’s Up With That?