Connect with us

Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022

Screen Printing magazine recognizes six leaders in the screen printing industry.

mm

Published

11 hours ago

on

Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022

The Women in Screen Printing Awards are exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE SIX winners of our third annual Women in Screen Printing competition. These women are leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. From prominent positions such as CEO, owner, and production manager, these women excel in and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness. Our winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, comprised of 18 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidate’s leadership, community involvement, mentorship, awards, certifications, and more.

The winners will be recognized at Printing United Expo in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 20 at 4 p.m. in the Future Stage Theatre.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular