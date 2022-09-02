Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022
Screen Printing magazine recognizes six leaders in the screen printing industry.
The Women in Screen Printing Awards are exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US.
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE SIX winners of our third annual Women in Screen Printing competition. These women are leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. From prominent positions such as CEO, owner, and production manager, these women excel in and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness. Our winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, comprised of 18 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidate’s leadership, community involvement, mentorship, awards, certifications, and more.
The winners will be recognized at Printing United Expo in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 20 at 4 p.m. in the Future Stage Theatre.
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Amy Baker
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Alexa Cary
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Alyson Collins
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Linda Davis
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Amber Massey
- Women in Screen Printing Awards 2022: Megan Urban
