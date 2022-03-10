Connect with us

Women in Screen Printing

Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward

For Women’s History Month, we salute our past Women in Screen Printing winners.
mm

Published

8 hours ago

on

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. This month, people, associations, and institutions across the country are commemorating and encouraging the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

For the past two years, we’ve recognized the leading women in the screen printing industry through the Women in Screen Printing Awards, exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US. These women are leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. From prominent positions such as founder, president, and owner, these women both excel and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.

In honor of Women’s History Month, learn how all 12 of our winning women became leaders in the screen printing space.

2021

Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry ForwardJamila Callwood
Co-Owner, Phenomenal Tees 		Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Marj Easterling
Founder/Fairy Gothmother, Big Lick Screen Printing 		Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Michelle Leissner
President/CEO, H&H Graphics
Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Iris Sautier
President, La Bourgeoise Sérigraphe 		Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Brandi Schieber
Owner, Downtown Threads 		Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Jessica Tillery
Owner, All Quality Graphics

2020

Tracey-Johnston-AldworthTracey Johnston-Aldworth
CEO, Traces Screen Printing 		Ali Banholzer Alison Banholzer
Owner and Chief of Flight Operations, Wear Your Spirit Wearhouse 		Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Xiaoying Rong
Professor, Cal Poly State University
Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Jodi Taylor
Owner, PSI Screenprinting 		Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward Val Solomon
Co-Owner, Night Owls 		Deonjala Williams Deonjala Williams
Founder, Dee’s Sweet Tees and Heart and a Heat Press
Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular