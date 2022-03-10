Women in Screen Printing
Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward
For Women’s History Month, we salute our past Women in Screen Printing winners.
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. This month, people, associations, and institutions across the country are commemorating and encouraging the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.
For the past two years, we’ve recognized the leading women in the screen printing industry through the Women in Screen Printing Awards, exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US. These women are leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. From prominent positions such as founder, president, and owner, these women both excel and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.
In honor of Women’s History Month, learn how all 12 of our winning women became leaders in the screen printing space.
2021
|Jamila Callwood
Co-Owner, Phenomenal Tees
| Marj Easterling
Founder/Fairy Gothmother, Big Lick Screen Printing
| Michelle Leissner
President/CEO, H&H Graphics
| Iris Sautier
President, La Bourgeoise Sérigraphe
| Brandi Schieber
Owner, Downtown Threads
| Jessica Tillery
Owner, All Quality Graphics
2020
|Tracey Johnston-Aldworth
CEO, Traces Screen Printing
| Alison Banholzer
Owner and Chief of Flight Operations, Wear Your Spirit Wearhouse
| Xiaoying Rong
Professor, Cal Poly State University
| Jodi Taylor
Owner, PSI Screenprinting
| Val Solomon
Co-Owner, Night Owls
| Deonjala Williams
Founder, Dee’s Sweet Tees and Heart and a Heat Press
