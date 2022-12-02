Word of Mouth is Not a Sales Strategy

I RECENTLY STARTED growing a small vegetable patch outside the studio. Late in the season, I threw on some seeds and almost forgot about it. In one container I could see five little pumpkins growing. All the pumpkin plants were starting to grow into each other’s space, but one looked smaller than the others. I decided to scoop this one up and put in its own container, as I always have a soft spot for the runt of the litter. A few weeks later I examined the plants. The four plants at the front grew big leaves, but the little runt plant I had given space to had grown five times as big and was showing huge pumpkins on several branches. The others had yet to show any pumpkins at all – they had just filled the front container with huge sprawling leaves.

After reading Mike Mickalowizs book THE PUMPKIN PLAN and instigating this method into my own business over the last few years, I can wholeheartedly say the metaphor of the pumpkin patch is crucial to the survival of my small businesses.

A few years ago, my customer was whoever showed up at the door or anyone who contacted me on social media or through my website. I would take on anything. Literally anything. At one point, I remember proudly saying on the phone that I was the studio people came to for all the weird and wonderful jobs. Ink suppliers used to refer me to customers who wanted anything crazy.

What I didn’t realize is that my focus was so broad I wasn’t able to see a return on even the simplest of investments. For example, I might buy a £50 tub of ink for a special job and only use a fifth of it, thinking a similar job would come along, and I would use it eventually. I didn’t notice the cupboards of wasted ink stacking up and all the little pots of £50 ink just sitting there. Never mind all the testing time and troubleshooting it took to print all the different materials and items I was allowing through the door.

My other mistake was thinking word of mouth was a good strategy for getting customers. Really, it wasn’t a strategy at all. It was hoping my customers would tell their friends about me. Also, I had no control as to who they would tell. If they did tell anyone, I would feel obliged to take on the job because it was a referral. What was I left with? A whole lot of mediocre and mismatched customers who allowed me to create good cash flow but stopped me from being a profitable business.

The solution was clear. I had to completely remove the non-profitable jobs. At the same time, I had to stop all the money leaks in the business, such as overspending on materials and not getting things in bulk. This is a bleak and scary time for any business to drastically reduce cash flow, but it was clear I couldn’t keep treading water and just being busy. I called my sales reps to negotiate better terms on shirts I would be buying most often and changed my consumables supplier to just one.

Now with my clear diary, bulk inks, and discounted rates on the one brand of garment I was going to print on, I was ready to attract only the most ideal customer. This was a customer who wanted premium garments, reasonable wait times, and appreciated great looking artwork.

I took a whole morning going through my last 30 jobs and trying to roughly figure out profit margins and rating them each on a few key categories – I have this as an excel spreadsheet in my social media course – I even rated enjoyment to weed out customers who couldn’t make decisions or I simply didn’t like working with.

I realized the most fun and profitable jobs of recent months were working with independent, local breweries. I even got some free beer as a thank you!

I went to work making a list of local breweries I was going to target. I made duffle bags full of shirts and goodies my studio could easily produce at a good margin. We took videos of the merch being made so our social media was primed for the brewery owners to look at. We even changed the description on our social media to read ‘Will print for beer.”

I then visited the breweries and spoke to the owners and made little promo videos of the bespoke caps being stitched or the shirts being made for them. I presented a clear price list and had all their logos made into vectors so they would only need to point at what they wanted.

I quickly had a handful of breweries putting in substantial but manageable orders. My social media looked great as I printed the merchandise and other breweries wanted in on the action. I kept resisting the quick cash of the urgent jobs and the panicked calls from local mums trying to get leavers hoodies before the end of the week. I nurtured the little, carefully planned pumpkins and gave them room to grow into plants that produced some decent vegetables instead of filling up the planters with a load of leaves and weeds.

Finally, I was in charge of what I worked on, who I worked with, and no one can pay me enough to print the stressful rush jobs or the extra hoody for the kid who didn’t order with the rest of the class.

My default for responding to work has become “I am fully booked at the moment, but I can add you to our waitlist.” The biggest mindset change is that we don’t work for anyone anymore, we work WITH them. That subtle shift means it’s a mutually beneficial relationship and we aren’t at your mercy for work. Finally, we are a nimble little business that is having fun again.