Media & Substrates
World Emblem Bendshape Mask Clear Face Mask
The transparent masks offer high bacteria and particle filtration.
World Emblem has partnered with Bendshape Mask to offer the Quartz ASTM3 Disposable Surgical Mask engineered for clearer communication. The transparent, sealed surgical mask meets ASTM level 3 standards and offers high bacteria and particle filtration with efficacy up to 98%, as well as surgical fluid resistance, the company reports. Additional features include unique, clear design with tight seal, breathability with reduced muffling, multiple sizes available, adjustable ear loop and head strap options, and more. The mask can be decorated with a company logo or artwork.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: World Emblem
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
