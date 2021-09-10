World Emblem Customizable Patches

Offers unlimited PMS-matched colors for the sublimated background and up to 15 colors of embroidered highlights for a textured effect.

World Emblem has launched the Print Stitch multimedia patch combining dye sublimation and embroidery. The custom-made emblem offers unlimited PMS-matched colors for the sublimated background and up to 15 colors of embroidered highlights for a textured effect; all patches feature an embroidered border. Available in sizes from 1 x 1 in. to 13 x 8 in. Finished patches are available with low-melt, industrial, or pressure-sensitive adhesive and can be heat sealed to most fabrics or applied to flat, nontextured surfaces.

The company has also announced Flexstyle Textured polymer 3D patches with raised surface and detailed texture. Offered in metallic, nonmetallic, or clear finishes, the emblems are available with low-melt backing for heat applying to 100% cotton, 100% polyester or cotton/poly blend fabrics; pressure-sensitive backing for flat, dry surface application; and self-adhesive backing compatible with glass, wood, metal, and plastic. Myriad textures are available including vertical lines, horizontal lines, diagonal lines, arrow, waves, herringbone, dots, and more.

